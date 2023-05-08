Eliana Schneider has always had a strong arm. She discovered that while playing football during elementary school recess. Her throws went farther than everyone’s, including those from the boys.

When she reached sixth grade, Schneider, now a Cedar Crest freshman, made an unusual request. She asked her mom, Beth, to buy a javelin.

They searched online for the right one, then found a nearby runway for practice. About once a week, Schneider indulged her new athletic curiosity.

“I didn’t have a coach,” she said. “It was my mom figuring out how to coach me.”

The early start has turned Schneider into the top javelin thrower in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. Her PR is 145 feet, 10 inches, which ranks fifth in the state and first in District Three.

Javelin isn’t available in middle school track and field. This is the first season Schneider has been able to compete in her best event. She reached 135-7 in her first invitational and hasn’t slowed down.

Sports, not necessarily the traditional ones, have always been of interest to Schneider. She likes to mountain bike and ski in her free time. Track appears to be her future.

Schneider has one of the most diverse skill sets around. She’s run the 1,600 meters in 5:17.88, reached 16-1.75 in the long jump and cleared 5-2 in the high jump.

“Super-athletic, a true competitor, strong as an ox,” Cedar Crest head coach Rob Bare said. “She brings something special to the table. She brings something special to the team. When you put her in the lineup, you set it and forget it.”

Schneider could be destined for the heptathlon in college. She runs cross country. She works on hurdles occasionally in practice. She can throw a shot put in a pinch. There’s no event beyond her reach.

Tim Brown has coached some great throwers at Cedar Crest. Former state javelin champion Thomas Jordan and Evan Horn spring to mind. Schneider has that kind of talent.

“She’s got all the tools,” Brown said. “She can do just about everything. You only get a couple of those in a career. I’ve had one or two already. I thought I was done. She’s a gifted athlete.”

Schneider won the javelin at the Lebanon County Track and Field championships Thursday, throwing 139-9 — 17 feet farther than the rest of the field. Less than 30 minutes later, Schneider won the 1,600 at 5:24.21.

Distance running and throwing are not a typical combination. Then again, Schneider isn’t a typical athlete.

When she was competing at the Lebanon County meet, she never sat down. She constantly bounced on her toes and lifted her knees while trotting in place. Her best distance came on her final attempt.

“I try to keep myself active and channel that nervous energy toward throwing and any of my other events,” Schneider said. “It helps with adrenaline. I think it helps me throw, jump and run faster.”

Schneider hopes to reach 150 in the javelin before the end of the season. The top distance in the state is Chestnut Ridge’s Belle Bosch at 151-9. The L-L League record with these specifications is Lampeter-Strasburg’s Kristen Herr at 157-5.

It’s fun to wonder what distances Schneider could one day reach.

“It’s up to her,” Brown said. “I think she has the drive and the work ethic. She can do some special things.”

Schneider didn’t think much about how unusual it was for a kid to want a javelin. A few years later, she’s grateful to her mom, who helped set an ambitious girl with a strong arm on the path to becoming one of the best throwers in L-L history.

“She’s very proud,” Schneider said of her mother. “She wants me to keep continuing to see where it can take me.”

Right now it’s to the No. 1 spot in District Three. Who knows where it will go from here?