McCaskey vs Warwick-LL Track and Field
McCaskey's Arielle Breuninger, left, puts her arm around her little sister Milanna Breuninger, after running the 1600 meter run against Warwick,during an LL section one dual meet at Grosh Field at Warwick High School in Lititz Monday April 12, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

LNP | LancasterOnline.com sportswriters Jeff Reinhart, John Walk and Mike Gross welcome three key figures from Saturday's L-L Track and Field Championships: McCaskey coach Derek Jennings, Warwick coach Bobby Rhoads and McCaskey distance runner Arielle Breuninger, who won league titles in the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs. The show also includes updates on Lancaster-Lebanon League baseball, softball, lacrosse, tennis and volleyball.

The L-L Spring Sports Roundtable is sponsored by Penn State Children's Hospital.

