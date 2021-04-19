Rob Bare Braving Your Adversity

Cedar Crest track & field coach Rob Bare poses for the photographer with his book at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon. Monday March 15, 2021.

 ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer

Cedar Crest track coach Rob Bare, author of the book, "Braving Your Adversity,'' joins LNP|LancasterOnline sportswriters Jeff Reinhart, John Walk and Mike Gross on this week's L-L Spring Sports Roundtable, sponsored by Penn State Children’s Hospital.

“Braving Your Adversity” is a 213-page book that's partly self-development and partly spiritual growth centered around Tiffany Bare's cancer journey. It will soon be available for purchase at bravingyouradversity.com, amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

