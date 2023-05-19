Ivan Tejada was a sprinter not so long ago. As an eighth-grader, he could run the 400 meters in a minute. Maybe a little more.

That might seem difficult to believe considering where track and field has taken him. The Warwick senior now ranks among the best shot putters in the state.

These days, the only time Tejada runs that one lap is to warm up for practice. It’s often a miserable experience.

“I’m not a very big cardio athlete,” he said with a smile. “I just can’t. I’m dying. It’s like, ‘All right, that’s enough.’”

Spinning in a circle has become Tejada’s specialty. He won Lancaster-Lebanon League gold in the shot put last Saturday. He’s seeded second for the District Three Class 3A championships this weekend.

A hip injury steered Tejada away from running. He wanted to continue in track and decided on the throws. It was a slow climb toward relevance. Tejada, who will continue at Lafayette College next year, couldn’t compete as a freshman because of COVID-19. He finished 21st at the league meet as a sophomore and eighth as a junior.

Tejada’s results have taken a quantum leap in the past few months. His PR climbed from 45 feet, 6.25 inches to the 56-7.5 that earned him that spot atop the L-L medal stand.

“Ivan is an incredibly hard worker that is really committed to excellence,” Warwick head coach Bobby Rhoads said. “Ivan does not like to be average. Even when he wasn’t quite putting up these marks, he always had aspirations of being the best at everything he did.”

Tejada took improvement into his own hands. He started training at Garage Strength in Fleetwood, which has produced many state champions in recent years.

Those workouts required a 50-minute drive each way three or four times a week over the winter. Tejada’s technique and strength were transformed. He made himself a contender.

“I’m really happy,” Tejada said. “You don’t necessarily see the progress. You kind of keep working. You keep going. Before you know it, you’re doing better than you ever thought. That’s the nature of it.”

The only person ahead of Tejada on the District Three Class 3A performance sheet is Berks Catholic’s Brady Mider at 59-4. Mider is another Garage Strength student.

Tejada has also made a dramatic jump in the discus. His PR surged from 98-9 to 143-6 and placed him fifth at the L-L meet.

Rhoads called Tejada a “verbal processor.” He’s always chatting up his coaches and other athletes while the meet is unfolding. It’s a positive conversation. A constant search for a better throw.

“He is fun; he’s pretty light to be around,” Rhoads said. “But make no mistake, once he steps in that circle, the animal comes out and he’s ready to compete.”

Tejada, who was one of Warwick’s two nominees for the L-L’s A. Landis Brackbill Scholar-Athlete Award this week, has grown to about 6-feet, 215 pounds. He looks more like a thrower than a sprinter. Still, he’s not as large as some of his rivals and must rely on speed and precision.

Some big goals are within sight for Tejada over the next two weeks. He ranks third in the state in the shot put and is a half-inch off the school record, set by David Lucas eight years ago.

“A lot of people don’t know about throwing,” Tejada said. “They think it’s for big guys only. Technique is king. It’s all about form and the time you put in. If you work hard, you can be really good.”

Three years and a lot of work have made Tejada one of the best.