Ella Lucas came into the 2022 Penn Relays with hardly any expectations and plenty of intimidation from the bright lights of the University of Pennsylvania campus in Philadelphia.

Fast forward a year for the Warwick senior and the script had been flipped: All of the expectations and none of the intimidation.

The only thing that remained constant? The crown of the United States’ top high school girls discus thrower.

One year after throwing 139 feet, 6 inches and placing as the top U.S. participant in the high school girls discus championships, Lucas on Friday retained her title as top American thrower by placing fourth overall and finishing more than 10 feet farther than last year’s performance at 154-8.

“It’s always in the back of my mind,” Lucas said of the pressures of expectations. “Going into my junior year, there were some, but not a ton (of those expectations). It was certainly different this year. But I know I’ve put in the most and best work that I can, and if it happens, it happens.”

Lucas, who is committed to throw at South Carolina next year, is now the first U.S. athlete to place in the top five in consecutive years since 2014-15, when Zakiya Rashid of Nansemond River, Virginia, placed fourth both times.

The mark improves on her season best, set in a dual meet against Penn Manor, by nearly two feet. The Penn Relays throw falls just short of her PR, however, which she set at last year’s New Balance Nationals at 156-0.

“It’s awesome and it’s exciting for what could come for the rest of the season,” Warwick coach Bobby Rhoads said. “The whole goal was for her to be relaxed and have fun. Last year, when she went in, she was not the top American seed and we didn’t know what to expect.

“That was a surprise last year. This year, she didn’t show that pressure.”

Lucas was far from the only Lancaster-Lebanon League representative to shine under the bright lights of West Philadelphia.

Cedar Crest freshman Eliana Schneider made the most of her first Penn Relays appearance in the javelin, hitting 133-1 for a sixth-place finish.

The underclassman, who had to rush to the field after being part of Cedar Crest’s 4x800 relay team, has been the face of consistency when it comes to the event — even for someone who hasn’t thrown nearly as much as her competition.

“Her parents really got her involved in everything — middle school, AAU events — and only really threw the javelin a few times (before coming to Cedar Crest),” coach Rob Bare said. “When she started hitting some big numbers (earlier in the spring), the coaches and I weren’t surprised, but we for sure were excited.”

Her Penn Relays mark was far from her best performance — currently at 145-10, set at the Black Knight Invitational — but Cedar Crest already knows what type of talent they have for the rest of 2023 and the next three years.

Enough so that the coaching staff had to break the bank.

“These next three years, even this spring, are going to be exciting,” Bare said. “We hadn’t purchased many new javelins in quite some time. We haven’t had that type of thrower. But (once Schneider broke the old school record, set by Alyssa Kilgore over 20 years ago), we went out and purchased a few new ones. And that’s what the fundraisers are for.”

Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier, who will make her home at Franklin Field next year as a Penn commit, placed 11th in the javelin at 122-0.

On the boys side, Elco’s Colin Daub placed 15th in the discus with a 141-2 heave. Hempfield’s Aidan Hodge made the most of his time on the track at Franklin Field, running a 4:22.28 in the mile.