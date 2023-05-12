There was a feeling of anticipation when Ella Lucas went to retrieve her discus for the final time. Was that far enough? Was that the one?

Even Lucas allowed those thoughts to momentarily speed through her mind. Someone told her the number a few days before the Lancaster-Lebanon League track and field championships and she couldn’t shake it from her consciousness.

“I was crossing my fingers on the walk out,” Lucas said. “I was like, ‘Oh, man, I hope this is the record.’ I was just shy of it.”

The throw went 156-0. It matched a PR. It was the second-farthest in the state this spring. It didn’t quite make league history.

Lucas walked away with L-L gold for the third consecutive season. Warwick’s senior won the discus by nearly 35 feet.

Four girls gold medals were handed out during the first day of competition at Hempfield Friday. Lebanon’s Zariyah Whigham (triple jump), Elco’s Carissa Bender (pole vault) and Hempfield’s Ella Wolfe (3,200) also enjoyed their moments on top of the medal stand.

Boys winners were McCaskey’s Matthew Remash (javelin), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Colin Whitaker (3,200), Annville-Cleona’s Noah Gunderson (high jump) and Octorara’s Brooklyn Thomas (long jump).

Lucas was pursuing more than a first-place finish. Garden Spot’s Eliese Mitchell set the meet record at 159-10 in 1999. Every time Lucas went into her spin, people were hoping to see the greatest throw that’s ever happened in this competition.

That’s a lot of eyeballs and a lot of expectations.

“Going into the circle, being confident and just having the right mindset and unleashing a good throw is something that comes easy and natural to her,” Warwick throws coach Eric Wagaman said. “She doesn’t let that overcome her ability and doesn’t let the moment become too much.”

Lucas is the ultimate student of her craft. She studies video. She practices her form. She knows almost instantly what went wrong on a poor attempt.

When the other athletes were taking their turns, Lucas was off in the distance throwing an imaginary discus that would never land. She’s constantly in search of the perfect technique and the optimal result.

“I find myself in math class kind of dozing off and thinking about my throw,” Lucas said. “It’s not always the best thing.”

Lucas allowed herself to briefly get caught up in the record hype. Her first attempt went 129-7, still good enough for the lead, and her second was a foul.

The senior needed a few minutes to refocus. She received some advice from her cheering section.

“My whole family said, ‘You need to stop thinking and just throw it,’” Lucas said. “I did that and was able to put some together.”

Nothing seems to faze Lucas in the heat of competition. She smiled when one of her monster throws curled back toward the sector and landed just wide. She laughed when she threw a knuckler that was nowhere close to its intended destination.

There was time for fun and sportsmanship along the way. A “here you go” to Cedar Crest’s Sophia Rosenberg when she readied for her try. A “there you go” for McCaskey’s Amyrah Kellam when she unleashed a 120-0.

Lucas enjoys the spirit of competition and the camaraderie as much as her success.

“Every day you can better yourself,” she said. “There’s not a ceiling that you can hit and you can’t go higher than that. That’s what’s beautiful about the sport.”

Wagaman took over as throws coach this season. He’s had a chance to learn from one of the best and coach her at the same time.

Lucas, who’s the top seed in today’s shot put, will again be the favorite in the discus in District Three Class 3A. Harrisburg’s Ericka Jackson, at 148-8, is the biggest threat.

Warwick’s standout is a rare talent to pass through these parts. Only four other L-L throwers have even reached 140.

“The skill set, the speed, the technicality,” Wagaman said. “The ability to hone in all of that and couple it with that strength. When you’ve got all of those, you’ve got all the tools to be a decent thrower. She’s got the technique down to a T.”

Lucas still has two more weeks to chase Mitchell. That 159-10 is a league record, not just a meet record.

As Lucas was packing up her things and getting ready to head over to the medal stand, one of the officials approached her.

“Almost,” he said.

Then, “good luck next week.”

History wasn’t made Friday. There’s always a chance it could be made the next time Lucas enters the circle.