SHIPPENSBURG — Katie Becker had no idea what the high jump record was when she entered her first District Three track and field championships Saturday at Shippensburg University.

However, the Warwick sophomore knows what the Class 3A girls mark is now. It’s 5 feet, 10 inches.

And it’s hers.

Becker, the top seed entering the meet, jumped two more inches than her entry — and six inches more than the nearest competitor, earning a gold medal, while setting a district mark.

“I thought the record was 6 feet. I wasn’t going for a record today. It was not my goal at all,” she said. “I just wanted to come out and compete.”

Even after placing third at the PIAA indoor meet in March and posting the top jump in the Lancaster-Lebanon League this season, Becker never looked too far ahead.

Still, she was ready to go and was amazed afterward.

“I had the flow up to 5-8 and it felt good. I could tell, I knew I had it and I had to be really aggressive in my approach and it went well,” she said. “I was kind of like, ‘Oh, wow, that just happened.’ That is going to look pretty good for colleges. I was really grateful for the opportunity to get that record and for my coaches, teammates and parents.”

Becker’s Warriors teammates Jacob Smith and Ella Lucas also won top three individual medals at districts on Saturday.

Smith was all smiles after winning a silver medal in the 3A boys 800-meter run with his 1:56.16. He also was fourth in the 1,600 (4:16.6).

“I am very happy with that. It’s a great day,” Smith said. “I just wanted to qualify for states, that’s all. I wanted to run a good mile, then come back and just qualify for states in the 800.”

Lucas took bronze in the 3A discus with a throw of 122-2.

The Warriors opened the meet with a silver medal in the 3,200-meter relay, when Alleha Glenn, Grace Rudder, Ella Hartel and Alexa Wenger ran a 9:31.33.

“When anyone on the team does something, we build off it and we all get something from it,” Smith said.

Plenty of hardware for McCaskey, again

It doesn’t seem to matter which combinations run, there is no slowing McCaskey track and field — even with new runners in the mix.

The Red Tornado opened the meet by winning gold when the foursome of Milana Breuninger, Morgan Stauffer, Anya Frey and Isabella Shertzer ran 9:28.16 in the 4x800-meter relay.

“I am really proud we got a PR for our group. I think this is the first time we have ever run together,” said Shertzer, who closed the race strongly.

Newcomers Stauffer and Frey obviously fit right in.

“We just started in the winter trying to stay in shape for field hockey season and we kind of got drug into the spring and it’s been really exciting,” Frey said. “It’s been nice having experienced people to run with.”

“We just keep surprising ourselves,” Stauffer added. “Everyone is really supportive and we are having fun.”

Even Breuninger was somewhat new to the 4x800, although she competes in distance individually.

“This is my second time running this relay all year. I haven’t led off, and we are at districts. It was so much pressure,” she said. “But I don’t want to run slow and say, ‘Isabelle, you can just run really fast.’ I can’t run easy and let them do all the work.

Later, Breuninger ran 2:17.09 individually in the 800, taking home silver.

“I feel like it was a pretty good day,” she said. “We started off by winning the 4x8. I PR’d in my split there, then got a PR later. I didn’t even know I was going to do that. I was sixth down to the last 100 and kept working.”

Kamyah Wright claimed silver in the girls 200 with a 25.73.

The Tornado finished the day with a silver medal in the girls 4x400-meter relay when Lucie De Syon, Shertzer, Breuninger and Wright, teamed up to run a 3:53.46.

McCaskey was also fourth in the 4x100 relay with Si-Ahnnie Coleman, Wright, Aasley De Syon and Lucie De Syon posting a 49.13.

“It was a good day and I think we improved, showed what we have, and I think we can do better at states,” Wright said.

Friendly foes together as usual

Madison Knier of Manheim Central and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Maggie Swarr have battled each other for quite some time.

The two were back at it during Saturday’s Class 3A girls javelin throw, and Knier inched out her friend for a 126-10 and a silver medal, compared to 125-04, which earned bronze for Swarr.

Both get one more chance together before Swarr graduates — in next weekend’s state championships.

“Seven times we’ve thrown against each other and there is one more time,” Swarr said. “It is really cool to compete against a friend. It keeps your spirits high when you are throwing. We look at each other before we go out to throw. It’s good motivation.

It was the second silver medal of the meet taken by Knier, who finished second to Becker with a 5-4 in the high jump.

“I wasn’t feeling great with allergies this week, so to come here and put up decent numbers and have it not affect me too much is really exciting,” she said. “I am not totally satisfied, but I am not unhappy either.”

The two are friends, but they have fun at each other’s expense.

Just ask Swarr, who cracked, “I told her I only gave her second because I like the white medal better.”

To which Knier responded: “That’s a total lie.”

“It’s so cool to compete against Maggie,” she continued. “We coach each other up, we motivate each other. Maybe not in dual meets, but when we get to districts and states.”

Moore headlines a solid day for Crusaders

Competing in his final District Three meet, Lancaster Catholic senior Mason Moore earned himself a pair of silver medals, starting with his boys Class 2A 1,600 run of 4:29.63. Later, he went 1:59.04 in the 800 and reached states in both.

“I came in today knowing I was third in the mile. My plan for that was just stay behind the guy in second and depend on my kick at the end,” he said. “The last lap, I ran a 61, which is awesome.

“In the 800, I did the same thing. I just stayed behind the guy and outkick him. That worked for me today. I am super excited. That mile fueled me even more for the 800 and the 4x4. I was happy I had those two under my belt.”

Of course, Moore may have been more excited after he and teammates Jansen Hoffard, Joshua Bertz and Eddie Dresch capped the meet with a bronze in the 1,600 relay (3:35.10).

“Talking with the guys before, they really wanted it. Getting that third place when seeded seventh is something you can’t be mad about,” said Moore.

Fellow Crusaders William Scott (41.69) and Jansen Hoffard (42.01) won 2A silver and bronze respectively in the 300 hurdles a short while after placing fourth (15.51) and seventh (15.88) in the 110.

Mennonite sophomore flies

One day after finishing fourth in the 3,200 run, Lancaster Mennonite’s Claire Thomas moved up to second in the Class 2A girls 800 with a 2:21.58.

Thomas said representing the Blazers on the track is special.

“I do take a lot of pride in that, but most of all I want to give the glory to God,” she said. “Coming from a Mennonite school, you might expect that, but it’s His strength that lets me win medals.”

Knowing she was a high seed, Thomas took nothing for granted and dealt with the warm temperatures perfectly.

“I was hoping for it. I was optimistic, based on how the season is going, but nothing is given,” she added. “It’s kind of harder for me to run in the heat, so me and my coaches planned for it. We had cold towels I could put around my neck warming up and I stayed in the shade a lot.”

Silver for Streaks senior

Manheim Township’s Darren Cammauf earned a pair of Class 3A medals, capping his district career by running a 48.36 in the 400 for silver and later took sixth in the 200 (22.51).

“I am happy with that. It was a good race,” he said of the 400. “I went out hard because I was in lane five next to a person I knew could beat me. Before I went out a little too hard, but I got second, and it was good training and a good day to get ready for states.

“I definitely wanted states. I am not done with my season yet. I am ready for one more week.”

Blue Streaks teammate Cole Stevens closed his 1,600 run with a 4:16.30 for bronze.

Other big L-L performers

Braeten Peters of Annville-Cleona won a silver in the Class 2A 3,200 (11:35.28) Friday and bronze in Saturday’s 1,600 (5:27.58). The Dutchman girls also took third in the 400 relay (51.07). Grace Coleman was third in the girls shot put for another of the many medals won by the school.

On the boys side, Annville’s Rogan Harter scored 2A boys bronze in both sprints, running 11.47 in the 100 and 23.54 in the 200.

Cedar Crest junior Gabe Lewis ran a strong 10.76 to earn a bronze in the boys 3A 100.

Jianna Long of Ephrata won two medals, taking fourth in the 400 (56.97) and fifth in the 100 (12.29).

Mountaineers teammate Enrico Faccio won bronze in the 3A boys 300 hurdles in 39.10, plus was on Ephrata's 400 (43.20) and 1,600 (3:25.66) relays that placed fourth.

Also earning bronze in 3A girls was Bryna Kelly of Garden Spot, who ran the 100 hurdles in 15.51.