Ryan Vanover stands out on the track at Solanco.

At 6-foot-5, it’s hard for him not to. However, height is not the only reason the senior has been easy to spot for the Golden Mules this season.

In addition to being tall, Vanover is fast, extremely fast. In fact, he is currently tied for the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s second-fastest time in the 100-meter dash with his sprint of 10.9. He also ranks in the top 10 in the league’s 200 dash (23.2) and anchors a solid 4 x 100 relay.

Although Vanover said he was fortunate enough to avoid an awkward stage, his long legs aren’t necessarily an advantage.

“You really want to be a little bit shorter and a little bit stockier,” he said with a laugh. “I’ve just always been running fast as long as I can remember. It just felt like a natural progression.

“I did soccer and baseball when I was smaller, but track was always the plan.”

Vanover said there is no difference to running individually or the relay. As a senior leader on the team, he is pleased, if not surprised, with how Solanco has performed this season.

“I treat it the same, just go win,” he said. “We only have five or six seniors, so I am impressed with how well we have done this year.”

Plus, scoring points is not the only thing Vanover does for the Mules. After completing his races during Monday’s home meet against Manheim Central, he was found charting times for the other runners.

As an Eagle Scout — his project was building a bike repair station along the Enola Low Grade Trail — being helpful is in his nature.

“I just like helping out,” he said. “If somebody needs a hand, I just help.”

Unusual record break

With the skills and athleticism of today’s track competitors, school records seem to get broken on a fairly regular basis. However, when a 39-year-old record goes down, it definitely is noteworthy.

On Monday, Penn Manor’s terrific distance runner, Graham Thomas, set a new Comets mark in the 3,200-meter run with his time of 9:22.8. The senior bested Dave Henry’s prior Penn Manor record in the event, set in 1982.

Close meets

Octorara and Donegal boys staged quite a battle this week, won by the Braves 76-73 when Octorara won the final race, the 1,600 relay.

Sophomore Steel Wrigley won both the 200 and 400 dashes for the victors, while teammate Hunter Focht took care of both hurdles.

Zack Nissley won all three throwing events for the Indians.

On the girls’ side, with youth leading the way, Lampeter-Strasburg held off Garden Spot, 78-72.

Freshman Jaclyn Marti notched victories in the 800 and 1,600, with sophomores Maggie Swarr (shot and discus) and Lyndi Wall (100 and 200) also taking a pair of wins.

Spartans junior Bryna Kelly scored three wins, the high jump, 100 and 300 hurdles.

More power of youth

Only a sophomore, Manheim Central’s Madison Knier won four events during the Barons’ win at Solanco on Monday, finishing first in the high jump, long jump, triple jump and javelin.

It has been that way all season, as evidenced by Knier having posting the league’s top performances in all four of those events.

Showdowns coming

This Monday, Manheim Central (5-0) hosts Lampeter-Strasburg (5-0) for Section Two boys supremacy.

Two days later, Lancaster Catholic (4-0) heads to Elco (3-1) for a deciding Section Three boys’ battle. The Elco girls (4-0) can wrap up a section crown with a win.

And May 10 features a pair of huge meets. In Section One boys, McCaskey (4-0) and Manheim Township (4-0) meet with title implications. On the girls’ side, Ephrata (4-0) will face Manheim Central (5-0) likely for the Section Two girls crown.

• Correspondent Steve Navaroli covers L-L track and field for LNP. Email him via sports@lnpnews.com, and follow him on Twitter at @SteveNavaroli.