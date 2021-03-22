Those who know longtime Cedar Crest track and field coach Rob Bare understand he is a person with limitless energy and an endlessly positive attitude.

But Bare recently admitted he had been living with an anger underneath the surface.

It was an anger over what his wife, Tiffany, had to endure while battling multiple forms of cancer over the last 15 years of her life.

It was an anger that cancer took away his wife's ultimate goal of living long enough to see the couple’s youngest son, Zachary, graduate from Cedar Crest this year.

It was an anger that cancer ruined the Bares’ dreams of sailing off into the sunset together.

It was an anger that Rob Bare said he finally rid himself of as he neared completion of his new book, “Braving Your Adversity.”

That’s when, he said, he came to a revelation.

“Our plan wasn't God's plan," Bare said. “God's plan was for us to be together a little less than 20 years. It still hurts. I'm not going to say I forget about it. It still makes me sad. It still chokes me up. But God's plan is different."

“Braving Your Adversity” is a 213-page book that's partly self-development and partly spiritual growth centered around Tiffany Bare's cancer journey. It will soon be available for purchase at bravingyouradversity.com, amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

And Rob Bare is set to hold a book signing at Fairland Brethren in Christ Church in Lebanon County from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday — the two-year anniversary of his wife’s death.

“I figured what better day to do it?" Bare said.

As he began putting the book together, a writing coach suggested Bare come up with 20 key points he wanted to get across.

“I came up with 14," Bare said.

Those 14 points make up the book's 14 chapters. For instance, Chapter Seven begins with a story about Dabo Swinney, the championship-winning football coach at Clemson University, and how he inspires his players by having them select one word to motivate them during the season.

The chapter transitions to Tiffany Bare and her approaching brain surgery in 2010, and how, instead of one word to drive her, she had two Bible verses. The chapter concludes by challenging readers to find a word to motivate them, and explain why.

The other 13 chapters follow a similar format. Along the way, Rob Bare also pulls back the curtain to reveal his wife’s darkest days, like her screaming on the drive home after another cancer diagnosis, or breaking down in tears over a meal at a restaurant.

He also opens up about his underlying anger.

But Bare also illustrates how the couple handled those emotions and challenging circumstances.

The theme in “Braving Your Adversity” is hope, faith and courage, Bare said.

But it's also a story of love, endurance, pain and healing.

There are funny moments. There are moments where the reader might be moved to tears. Ultimately, Bare hopes the reader will learn how to become a better person through life's challenges.

“This last year we've all faced various adversities," Bare said. “Whether it's missing out on your prom, your senior year, the death of a spouse, the death of a pet. Whatever that might be. But adversity can take you to a place you never would've gotten to before and it can change you for the better if you allow it to."