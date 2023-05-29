Maddie Knier’s final minutes wearing a Manheim Central uniform were spent racing back and forth at Shippensburg University.

The senior went flying into the sand pit, dusted herself off and then sent a javelin flying as far as she could. Two events at the same time about 100 yards apart.

It was hectic and chaotic. It was typical of Knier. There’s never enough competition. She’s always searching for more.

Knier somehow claimed a medal in both of those events at the PIAA Track and Field Championships Saturday. She hit 17-7.75 in the long jump to earn sixth place. She threw 129-1 in the javelin to take eighth.

The All-State volleyball and basketball player delivered a fitting farewell to high school sports.

“It’s a good way to go out,” Knier said. “If you would’ve told me before the meet that I got two state medals, I would’ve been ecstatic. Knowing how close I was and what I should’ve medaled in is kind of tough. I could’ve done better.”

See? She always wants more.

Knier also entered the triple jump and high jump. Her 36-10.5 in the triple left her one place away from a third medal.

Most athletes narrow their focus this time of year. Four events against the best competition in the state is a lot. Some consideration was given to lessening Knier’s workload over the weekend.

Those thoughts didn’t last long. Knier wanted no part of them.

“Who was gonna tell her?” said Steven Young, Central’s jumps coach. “She’s the type of person who’s not gonna take that well. She’s gonna compete at her level no matter how she’s feeling.”

Knier will continue track at the University of Pennsylvania, where the greatest challenge of all is waiting for her.

The three-sport standout will attempt the heptathlon. Four events will grow to seven. She’ll have to add hurdles, sprints, mid-distance and shot put to her resume. Workouts start over the summer.

Knier showed a flair for the dramatic during her final moments. Her best javelin throw came on her last attempt and pushed her into eighth place. Her next-to-last long jump vaulted her into sixth. When it was now or never, she was at her best.

“I like to give my coaches heart attacks, I guess,” Knier said. “At that point, I have a nothing-to-lose mindset. I’ve just got to go for it all.”

Knier earned four medals at the Lancaster-Lebanon League and District Three meets. She was the league champion in the high jump. The total was 10 medals in one postseason.

The senior earned four varsity letters over the past nine months. The last one was for cheerleading. She’s the person inside the mascot costume at Barons football games.

“I consider myself lucky because I’ve had front-row season pass tickets to watch her compete,” Young said. “That’s how I’ve treated it. I get to watch someone amazing.”

Once Knier stepped down from the medal stand, packed up her bag and walked off the turf at Seth Grove Stadium, a chapter closed.

Knier removed her Manheim Central uniform for good.

“I’m sure it’ll hit me and it’ll be so bittersweet,” she said. “Bitter in the sense that it’s over. Sweet in the sense that it happened to me. I was part of it. Manheim is such an awesome environment and community.”

Knier squeezed every drop of enjoyment she could out of these four years. Down to the final minutes of her final day.