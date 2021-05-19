Watching the McCaskey girls track team one might feel as if they are seeing double, especially during the relays.

However, the Red Tornado are not sneaking the same athlete out there twice. It’s identical twins, sophomores Kamyah and Kamiah Wright.

The same hairstyle, build, smiles and personalities are on display.

Yet, there are differences, at least in the individual events they race. Kamyah is more of a pure sprinter, specializing in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Kamiah takes the middle events, the 400- and 800-meter runs.

Kamiah is on all three relay teams and the two race together on both the 400 and 1,600 relays.

“I started as a sprinter and all of a sudden (McCaskey coach Derek) Jennings put me in the 800 and I just started doing it from there,” Kamiah said. “I mix it up a little, but I like the 800. I don’t ever do the 100, I don’t have the speed for that. I’m in the middle with everything.”

“I don’t like long distances. It’s just too long. I want to get it done fast,” Kamyah said. “I could never do an 800. I don’t have enough endurance for that. I am very impressed she can run the 800 and I can’t.”

Jennings said the siblings are in events perfectly suited to them, as the success both are having indicates. This is despite it being their first year on varsity after COVID-19 canceled their freshman seasons.

“They ran for my track club the last couple years and I thought they were going to both go long sprints, the 400 and 800,” the coach said. “Then Kamyah kept getting faster speed-wise and here we are, league champ in the 100 and the 200.

“Kamiah is on all three relays and that doesn’t happen. That goes to show the work ethic, and that she has bought into the team. She’s got crazy range. Kamyah does too if we needed it. They are crazy talented.

“They definitely exceeded the expectations early. I thought they could be collegiate runners someday. But to have the success they are having in their first outdoor season is really impressive.”

Kamyah and Kamiah laugh when asked about life as an identical twin on and off the track.

“I don’t get mad at all. Everyone asks about it,” Kamiah said.

“Just tell the difference once in a while,” Kamyah added.

Ironically, Jennings is accustomed to this as his father is an identical twin, with the same height, build and weight. At least he can tell the Wright sisters apart — now.

However, that was far from the case when he first met the girls. He recalls seeing them as fifth graders at a fun run the city has for youth to gauge potential interest in track.

“I’m standing watching and I see this girl winning; I believe it was Kamiah,” Jennings said. “I turn around to tell someone to get her name. I turn back around and I see what I think is the exact same girl running again and I am like, ‘This doesn’t even make sense.’

“Now there’s a few things. They actually have a different running pattern. So, when I see them run, I can tell from afar. Typically, they have different color spikes and one has a nose ring. (Although) with the masks though you don’t always see that.”

In this case, it’s not just the uniqueness of twins. They are really good at what they do. In fact, during last week’s Lancaster-Lebanon League championships the two combined for seven gold and one silver medals.

Kamyah took home four golds, winning the 100 (12.65) and 200-meter dashes (25.49) individually, plus was a part of the winning 400 and 1,600 relays.

Kamiah was on all three championship-winning relays and individually won a silver in the 400, with teammate Lucie De Syon earning the gold.

In all, McCaskey won nine events last weekend at Hempfield during its league team championship performance and has plenty of momentum heading to the District Three Class 3A championships Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University.

McCaskey is the top seed in the 3A girls 3,200 relay, second in the 1,600 relay and the third seed in the 400 relay. Senior Arielle Breuninger is No. 1 seed in the 800, second seed in the 1,600 and fifth in the 3,200.

Other L-L top three seeds in 3A girls

3,200 relay: 3. Warwick. 100 hurdles: 1. Bryna Kelly, Garden Spot. 100 dash: 2. Jianna Long, Ephrata); 3. Katie Urbine, Solanco. 300 hurdles: 1. Malea Stoner, Manheim Central; 3. Emily Skidmore, Warwick. 200: 3. Kaia Martz, Cocalico. High jump: Madison Knier, Manheim Central. Pole vault: 1. Eden Crisman, Penn Manor. Shot put: 3. Adrianna Bryant, Manheim Township. Discus: 3. Jalyn Clow, Penn Manor. Javelin: 2. Knier, Manheim Central; 3. Maggie Swarr, Lampeter-Strasburg.

L-L top three seeds in 3A boys

3,200 relay: 1. Hempfield; 2. Lampeter-Strasburg; 3. Cedar Crest. 110 hurdles: 1. Tanner Haines, Warwick. 300 hurdles: 2. Travis Wilk, Manheim Township. 800: 1. Tommy Bildheiser, Cedar Crest; 2. Arik Harnish, Lampeter-Strasburg. 3,200: 1. Graham Thomas, Penn Manor; 3. Stephen Schousen, McCaskey. 1,600 relay: 3. Conestoga Valley. Pole vault: 2. Nate Good, Warwick. Long jump: 1. Troy Johnson, McCaskey; 2. Basir Epps, McCaskey; 3. Tarius Jackson, Conestoga Valley. Triple jump: 1. Kyle Murr, Penn Manor. Shot put: 1. Dylan Lambrecht, Northern Lebanon; 2. Ethan Mylin, Manheim Township; 3. Landon Watson, Manheim Central. Discus: 2. Lambrecht, Northern Lebanon.

L-L top three seeds in 2A girls

300 hurdles: 2. Heather Reigle, Annville-Cleona. 3,200 run: 2. Braetan Peters, Annville-Cleona. Shot put: 3. Grace Coleman, Annville-Cleona.

L-L top three seeds in 2A boys

3,200 relay: 3. Annville-Cleona. 110 hurdles: 3. William Scott, Lancaster Catholic. 100: 2. Michael Moran, Annville-Cleona. 1,600: 3. Daniel Myers, Lancaster Catholic. 400 relay: 1. Annville-Cleona. 800: 2. Jahmar Gonzalez-Allie, Annville-Cleona; 3. Mason Moore, Lancaster Catholic. 3,200: 1. Jack Tshudy, Annville-Cleona; 2. Myers, Lancaster Catholic. 1,600 relay: 1. Annville-Cleona; 3. Lancaster Catholic. Long jump: 1. Casey Hess, Annville-Cleona.