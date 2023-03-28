A list of the top returning Lancaster-Lebanon League girls track and field athletes in each event. District champions are in bold.

100

Jianna Long, Ephrata, 12.24

Kamyah Wright, McCaskey, 12.46

Lyndi Wall, Lampeter-Strasburg, 12.56

200

Kamyah Wright, McCaskey, 24.99

Jianna Long, Ephrata, 25.50

Lucie De Syon, McCaskey, 25.95

400

Jianna Long, Ephrata, 55.82

Lucie De Syon, McCaskey, 57.48

Kamiah Wright, McCaskey, 58.32

800

Isabella Shertzer, McCaskey, 2:15.73

Milana Breuninger, McCaskey, 2:17.09

Claire Thomas, Lancaster Mennonite, 2:19.71

1600

Madison Kimmel, Ephrata, 5:10.76

Milana Breuninger, McCaskey, 5:12.25

Elena Barrall, Manheim Township, 5:12.40

3200

Milana Breuninger, McCaskey, 11:19.45

Elena Barrall, Manheim Township, 11:20.60

Ava Shirk, Manheim Township, 11:22.61

100 hurdles

Abbie Reed, Manheim Central, 16.09

Brayonna Walz, McCaskey, 16.43

Brooke Denlinger, Conestoga Valley, 16.80

300 hurdles

Abbie Reed Manheim Central, 47.37

Liz Voegele, Manheim Central, 47.68

Katie Becker, Warwick, 48.29

Shot put

Nya Bantum, Donegal, 38-4.75

Laci Nelson, Manheim Central, 35-11.2

Liliana Harrison, Lebanon, 35-11

Discus

Ella Lucas, Warwick, 156-0

Allison Mateyak, Warwick 119-10

Lilliana Harrison, Lebanon, 113-11

Javelin

Maggie Swarr, Lampeter-Strasburg, 130-8

Amyrah Kellam, McCaskey, 130-7

Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 130-1

Long jump

Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 17-10

Katie Urbine, Solanco, 17-6

Olianna Oravitz, Solanco, 16-9

Triple jump

Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 36-2.25

Marissa Helderman, Warwick, 35-2.5

Courtney Smith, Ephrata, 34-7.25

High jump

Katie Becker, Warwick, 5-10

Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 5-6

Teresa Moore, Lancaster Catholic, 5-5

Pole vault

Katie Urbine, Solanco, 13-0

Carissa Bender, Elco, 11-6

Anna Rank, Elizabethtown, 10-6