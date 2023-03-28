A list of the top returning Lancaster-Lebanon League girls track and field athletes in each event. District champions are in bold.
100
Jianna Long, Ephrata, 12.24
Kamyah Wright, McCaskey, 12.46
Lyndi Wall, Lampeter-Strasburg, 12.56
200
Kamyah Wright, McCaskey, 24.99
Jianna Long, Ephrata, 25.50
Lucie De Syon, McCaskey, 25.95
400
Jianna Long, Ephrata, 55.82
Lucie De Syon, McCaskey, 57.48
Kamiah Wright, McCaskey, 58.32
800
Isabella Shertzer, McCaskey, 2:15.73
Milana Breuninger, McCaskey, 2:17.09
Claire Thomas, Lancaster Mennonite, 2:19.71
1600
Madison Kimmel, Ephrata, 5:10.76
Milana Breuninger, McCaskey, 5:12.25
Elena Barrall, Manheim Township, 5:12.40
3200
Milana Breuninger, McCaskey, 11:19.45
Elena Barrall, Manheim Township, 11:20.60
Ava Shirk, Manheim Township, 11:22.61
100 hurdles
Abbie Reed, Manheim Central, 16.09
Brayonna Walz, McCaskey, 16.43
Brooke Denlinger, Conestoga Valley, 16.80
300 hurdles
Abbie Reed Manheim Central, 47.37
Liz Voegele, Manheim Central, 47.68
Katie Becker, Warwick, 48.29
Shot put
Nya Bantum, Donegal, 38-4.75
Laci Nelson, Manheim Central, 35-11.2
Liliana Harrison, Lebanon, 35-11
Discus
Ella Lucas, Warwick, 156-0
Allison Mateyak, Warwick 119-10
Lilliana Harrison, Lebanon, 113-11
Javelin
Maggie Swarr, Lampeter-Strasburg, 130-8
Amyrah Kellam, McCaskey, 130-7
Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 130-1
Long jump
Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 17-10
Katie Urbine, Solanco, 17-6
Olianna Oravitz, Solanco, 16-9
Triple jump
Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 36-2.25
Marissa Helderman, Warwick, 35-2.5
Courtney Smith, Ephrata, 34-7.25
High jump
Katie Becker, Warwick, 5-10
Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 5-6
Teresa Moore, Lancaster Catholic, 5-5
Pole vault
Katie Urbine, Solanco, 13-0
Carissa Bender, Elco, 11-6
Anna Rank, Elizabethtown, 10-6