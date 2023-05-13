People mix them up all the time. That happens with twins, particularly when their first names are separated by just one letter.

Kamyah and Kamiah Wright are essential parts of McCaskey’s powerhouse girls track and field team. They’re alike in a lot of ways, beyond their appearance. They’re also different.

For starters, Kamiah’s bedroom is decorated completely in pink. Kamyah only goes in there when absolutely necessary. Pink, she says, gives her a headache.

The track differences are more subtle.They’re champions in their own ways. Kamyah is one of the best short sprinters around. Kamiah excels at longer distances.

Those two combined to sweep the 100, 200 and 400 and help McCaskey win the Lancaster-Lebanon League team title at Hempfield on Saturday. It was a three-peat for the Red Tornado.

“I think we have one of the better leagues in the state and some of the best coaches league-wide,” McCaskey coach Derek Jennings said. “To win three years in a row and in the fashion we won today, I couldn’t be happier and more proud of the girls.”

McCaskey dominated on the track and finished with 140 points. Manheim Central was second with 87 points. Milana Breuninger (1,600) and Isabella Shertzer (800) took individual titles. The Red Tornado won all three relays.

To understand the connection the Wright sisters share, one only needs to watch Kamiah while she runs the 400. Kamyah holds the block. Then, once the gun sounds, they both start sprinting.

Kamiah burned around one lap in 57.09 to place first. Kamyah burned a few dozen calories racing around the infield to cheer on her twin.

“It feels amazing that she’s there to support me from every angle there is on the track,” Kamiah said. “I usually don’t see her until the 100 stretch, but I always hear her. That makes me feel good.”

Kamyah won the 100 in 12.06 and the 200 in 24.91. She broke the meet 200 record during prelims when she finished in 24.52. Her PRs place her in the top 10 in the state in both events. This was Kamyah’s second L-L title in the 100 and her third in the 200.

“Looking at all the things I’ve achieved and how far I came from freshman year is just unbelievable,” she said. “To get these times and make all of my goals, I love it.”

Kamyah acts like her team’s big sister. No one expends more energy encouraging others. She even brought Kamiah her jacket when she was standing in the rain after her race.

“Even though she wins all the time, she still makes sure everyone is good,” Kamiah said. “She supports them throughout the way. She lets them know they can do it as well.”

Shertzer earned her third second consecutive gold in the 800. Breuninger repeated as 1,600 champ. The 1,600 relay team, which featured the Wrights, Shertzer and Lucie De Syon, set a meet record at 3:55.14.

When the McCaskey girls were chatting on the infield, one could hear their large collection of medals clanging together. This is a rare moment in time. So much talent in one place.

“This is a special team,” Jennings said. “Maybe a once-in-a-lifetime type of group. This will most likely be the best team I ever coach. I’m just trying to enjoy it and not think about when they’re not with us any more.”

Kamyah and Kamiah won every race they entered. Two sisters earned eight gold medals.

The next two weeks will be the end of their high school road. It won’t be the end of their time on the same track. Both will run for the University of Richmond next season.

“Wherever I went, Mia was going to follow me,” Kamyah said. “It feels weird if we were ever separated and go to a different team. It doesn’t make sense to separate now.”

The twins don’t mind when people confuse them. They’re used to it at this point. They’re proud of their shared journey and all of their success.

This is their eighth season as teammates. They’ve been at it since fifth grade. They still have districts and states. Two more chances to accumulate more gold.

“I think about it all the time,” Kamyah said. “All the memories come back. I see pictures from last year and now we’re doing it again. It’s just amazing to see how far we came.”

Kamyah and Kamiah.

One letter apart. Always together.