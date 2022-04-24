Terry Engleman is one of the few people to have served the Lancaster-Lebanon League in some capacity for the entire 50 years of its existence.

His impact on track and field goes far beyond that.

For starters, the now 81-year-old Engleman, of Ephrata, began the track program at Ephrata High School in 1962 — 10 years before there was an L-L. Little did he know he would still be active in the sport six decades later.

He’s competed with, coached, officiated and scheduled all the officials (including himself).

He never dreamed it would last this long.

“I just enjoy the sport,” Engleman said. “I will see athletes from other schools as an official and they may now be coaching, and they will remember me. I never did this for any glory. This keeps me feeling young and connected to the sport.”

Creating a track team

After a standout collegiate track career at then-Bloomsburg Teachers College (now Bloomsburg University), Engleman got a job teaching mathematics at Ephrata High School. It would be the only job in education he ever held.

“I had applied elsewhere, but I looked at the location of Ephrata on the map — it was close to Philly, close to Harrisburg and close to Lancaster,” he said.

There was also the opportunity — or at least the hope — to start a track program.

“That is what I wanted to do. I didn’t know it was going to happen,” said Engleman. “I took a job as a teacher first. Ben Beimensderfer, the principal that hired me, said, ‘It’s a possibility,’ and they allowed me to start a track team in 1962.

“Coaching track when I started teaching just seemed like a good way to continue giving kids the experiences that I had.”

Long before Ephrata even had a track facility to run on, the team worked out in the neighborhood surrounding the high school and hosted meets at Cocalico.

Merv Witmer, of Ephrata, was an early standout for the Mountaineers. The 1966 grad went on to a 15-year stint as athletic director at Ephrata High School. Witmer laughed talking about how the throwers on the team used to practice in the parking lot using the car stoppers as toe boards.

Even as a high school athlete, Witmer said, he knew his coach was special.

“I always looked at Terry as the Energizer Bunny. He’s very enthusiastic,” Witmer said. “Track and field, other than his wife, was the love of his life.

“He’s amazing. He started both (track and cross country) at Ephrata. He’s been the force behind Ephrata track for decades. Of course, we moved on from him, but he still has an influence here. Everybody knows him.”

Early champions

Despite the humble beginnings, in 1970 the Mountaineers mile relay team of Donald Busser, Dennis Hollinsworth, Steve Shaufert and Scott Shelley won state gold in the “B” classification, setting a record in the process.

Those early champions put Ephrata on the map for track.

“One of the most amazing things, in a sense, was that he was able to accomplish that so early. The program wasn’t very old,” Witmer said.

“Those kids really came through. I was blessed for a lot of years to have some really top athletes,” Engleman said. “Todd Peck was a quality hurdler; he had third best intermediate hurdle time in the nation his senior year. Todd Ream was a high jumper, hurdler. These kids medaled at states.”

There were many other outstanding athletes, male and female, during Engleman’s 35-year career coaching the Mounts. He mentioned Alan Buffenmyer, an athlete on that first Ephrata team who went on to serve with him as an assistant coach.

Engleman said his 4x200 team set a record that may still exist, although the event does not. He had others, such as Jimmie White, Tom Hobbins and Don Ridgeway, who excelled for him.

“We didn’t have soccer. We had football, basketball, wrestling had started, and baseball in the spring,” Engleman said. “Baseball was a big sport here, so when I tell you I had some terrific athletes that chose to come out for track, kind of in the blind. There was no established program for them.

“They understood the limitations of not having a track. There’s a loop across from the high school, Pershing Avenue, I used to have kids run that loop. It didn’t seem to deter the kids that came out.”

Loves being an official

Running a stellar track program was enough to keep Engleman busy. Yet, he took up officiating while coaching and still referees junior high, high school and collegiate levels, sometimes three or four times a week.

Not only does Engleman, who retired from teaching and coaching in 1997, still officiate, he is the L-L assignor of officials, a position he has held since the early 2000s.

“I officiated a couple of district and state meets when I did not have an athlete competing,” he said. “It keeps me connected with the sport of track and field. What a great sport.”

Ted Fitzgerald, who has officiated swimming as well as track and field for more than 50 years, is impressed with Engleman’s passion for the sport.

“He’s been involved in every aspect of track and field,” said Fitzgerald, of Manheim Township. “Terry is a very modest person. I wasn’t real familiar with him until he got involved with our chapter as an official. His reputation certainly preceded him. He’s very widely known in track and field, and cross country, too.”

Happened by accident

Engleman’s passion for track came about almost by accident.

There was no track team or club at Milton High School in Northumberland County, Pennsylvania, where Engleman went to school. However, earning a Boy Scouts personal fitness merit badge opened his eyes to the possibilities.

“The criteria was to run a mile under seven minutes. We trained on a gravel driveway at the park,” he said. “A group of us practiced; my mother measured a 1-mile stretch with the car odometer, so who knows how accurate that was.

“But she measured it along the Susquehanna River. I ran that distance in four minutes and 45 seconds, according to her wristwatch. This is what started me thinking. The four-minute mile had just been broken, and (I was) 45 seconds off it. This is how naïve I was at the time; I thought, ‘I will go out for track in college.’ ”

Naïve or not, Engleman’s idea proved to be a good one. He went to Bloomsburg and had a standout career on the track, including not losing a dual meet race during his junior and senior campaigns in college.

His premiere achievement was winning the 1960 Penn Relays 3-mile and setting a record at 14:25.6, and he has a wristwatch reserved for Penn Relay record holders to prove it.

“I just had tremendous success,” he said. “I went undefeated in the 2-mile in the PSAC for four years, won two 1-mile championships, was second in another and second in the 800.”

He didn’t stop after college, either. In addition to coaching and officiating, he ran competitively into his mid-50s.

Family support

Engleman is quick to say that none of his accomplishments or longevity would be possible without the support of his family.

He and his wife, Pauletta, will celebrate their 60th anniversary in June. She is the main cog in a family unit that includes sons James and David, he said.

James played soccer at Ephrata prior to graduating in 1981, while David, a 1982 Ephrata grad, was on the track team coached by his father.

“Without her support, I wouldn’t have been able to be coaching so long,” Terry Engleman said. “I was on the go. When the kids were young, she was the parent.”

How much longer will Terry Engleman be spotted on area tracks?

“I don’t have immediate plans not to officiate," he said. "My health is good. As long as I can go without detriment to my health, I probably will keep going. I don’t know how long that will be.”