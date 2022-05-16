It’s hard to imagine someone doing something part time for more than five decades. Yet, that’s what Ted Fitzgerald has done as a track and field official in the Lancaster-Lebanon League and beyond.

In fact, the Manheim Township resident never thought he’d be holding a whistle on area tracks – and swimming pools – for 51 years.

However, it’s been the perfect gig for Fitzgerald, a retired educator.

“There are so many things that can happen in between that you just don’t know how long you can go,” he said. “I was a career teacher, that was my first love. This was a wonderful adjunct to that. I got to see kids out of the classroom and in a completely different setting. It was a lot more comfortable with a lot less pressure.”

At Saturday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League track and field championships, Fitzgerald was honored for both his longevity and for serving in his final L-L track meet.

“A number of years ago, we established an award for anybody over 20 years and it was always designed to be given at this meet,” Fitzgerald said of the recognition. “I knew something was coming. I didn’t know how they would do it.”

L-L executive director and former Donegal athletic director Ron Kennedy presented Fitzgerald with a plaque for his service, to applause from fellow officials, coaches and athletes.

“You are not going to see anybody do something for that long ever again. Especially doing two sports,” Kennedy said. “That is an unbelievable commitment.”

With two grandchildren living in Virginia, Ted and his wife of more than 52 years, Bonnie, are looking forward to multiple drives south.

“My grandson starts his first year of high school next year, my granddaughter is two years behind,” Fitzgerald said. “I missed so much of my kids’ stuff and I don’t want to miss my grandchildren. They are wonderful kids and they have grown up so beautifully, I hate to miss those really important high school years.”

At least, Fitzgerald won’t be a complete stranger to league events. He still plans on officiating at swim meets, which happen during the winter months and are considerably less taxing physically on officials. He looks back on so many years with fondness.

“This has been such a joy. I’ve met so many wonderful people,” he said. “There’s no chapter in the country that is better than our officials here. They are all so professional, all wonderful people.”

Of course, there was someone behind Fitzgerald during his entire career, in the classroom, on the track, at the pool. Bonnie has always been there.

“She’s been my support all the way through,” he said. “I always tell her what a joy it is to work these meets, but it’s even more of a joy to come home. She’s always got candles lit and music playing. It’s my happy place.”

While high school sports – including the L-L – is always in need of officials across the board, those such as Fitzgerald leave big shoes to fill.

“You look at the experience he has in all the different avenues,” said Kennedy. “We are going to miss Ted. He has been valuable to the league for a long, long time. He’s going to be hard to replace for us.”