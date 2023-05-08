It was an ending that only track and field can provide. Both sides celebrated when the final scores were announced.

The Lancaster-Lebanon League showdown between McCaskey and Cedar Crest resulted in a split decision. McCaskey’s girls and Cedar Crest’s boys captured Section One championships.

McCaskey’s dream team was put to the test. Milana Breuninger won the 1,600, 3,200 and was part of two relay victories to power the Red Tornado girls, who prevailed 79-71 at Barney Ewell Stadium Monday.

“We knew it was going to be a battle,” McCaskey coach Derek Jennings said. “We thought on paper we had the win. That team always gives us their best. I think that showed. It was scary for a few moments.”

Cedar Crest’s boys overcame the loss of top sprinter Gabe Lewis, who suffered a cramp in his hamstring during the 100, and triumphed 84-65.

Some of the most talented athletes in District Three were in action just four days before the league championship meet at Hempfield.

McCaskey’s once-in-a-generation collection of relay teams was the difference for the girls. They set stadium records in all three relays on their way to collecting 15 important points.

Isabella Shertzer (800), Kamyah Wright (200), Linda Hussein (100 hurdles) and Lillian King (pole vault) were individual winners for the Red Tornado.

Cedar Crest coach Rob Bare said McCaskey has arguably the best girls team he has ever seen in the L-L. The Falcons came close to springing an upset.

McCaskey needed to dig deep to persevere.

“They’re selfless,” Jennings said. “When you’re asking kids the week of leagues to possibly run four events to win and they don’t bat an eye, how incredible is that? They’re going to do the same thing at the league meet and the same thing at the district meet.”

Breuninger was the headliner. She opened by helping the 3,200 relay and closed with the 1,600 relay, which ran minutes after she easily took first in the two-mile.

The senior was willing to accept a heavy workload to support her teammates.

“I love having a great team that I can train with,” Breuninger said. “We can always push each other. We all have the same mentality. We’re all motivated to win and do our best. We’re always cheering for each other. It just makes me happy to come to practice and compete.”

Cedar Crest was on the ropes when Lewis pulled up during the 100. The senior said he wasn’t sure if the injury will prevent him from running at the league meet.

Bare considered shutting down his top athletes until a spirited performance by Ethan Heisey in the 300 hurdles changed the coach’s mind. Heisey promised he’d win and he delivered.

Cedar Crest swept the top three spots in the 800, led by Owen Sparks, and the triple jump, led by a breakthrough showing from Izaiah Gonzalez. The Falcons were on their way.

“I’ve been at it 30-plus years and I don’t want to take anything away from people who came before these guys,” Bare said. “But that’s one of the best responses I’ve seen when a team faced as big adversity as you’re ever going to face.”

Cedar Crest has a post-meet tradition of gathering together on the infield and having athletes point out strong results posted by others.

Kyle Rauchut, who won the 200, surveyed his teammates and called on each person who was raising a hand.

“I love the fact we involve the whole team and we acknowledge everybody’s efforts,” Rauchut said. “We can’t see everything that’s going on. We all meet in the middle and everyone gets the recognition they deserve for an amazing team effort.”

Reed Fretz (110 hurdles), Tristan Long (shot put), Leo Tirado (high jump) and Vinay Saraiya (pole vault) were individual winners for Cedar Crest.

Whether McCaskey’s girls are the all-time best is a fun subject to debate. There’s no way to know for sure. Their talent is undeniable.

“I’ll take the team I have this year against any team in league history,” Jennings said. “I don’t know if we win or lose, but if I had to pick, I’m picking these girls.”

The Section One title was the start. McCaskey hopes more championships will follow.