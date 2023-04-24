A busy weekend of track and field invitationals produced some of the best times and distances by Lancaster-Lebanon League athletes this season.

McCaskey’s 400-meter relay team delivered the most eye-opening result. The girls hit the line in 47.69 seconds to set a meet record at Wilson’s Leonard Stephan Invitational on Saturday.

The foursome of Kamiah Wright, Kamyah Wright, Aasly DeLeon and Lucie De Syon posted the second-fastest time in L-L history and the best in District Three this spring. The league record was set by Warwick at 47.18 four years ago.

Kamyah Wright ran the 100 in 12.20 to earn a first-place finish. It was the top fully automated time in the L-L by 0.33 seconds. Wright’s time ranks second in District Three Class 3A. The senior also became the fifth L-L girl to surpass 17 feet in the long jump.

Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier re-established herself as the frontrunner in the long jump when she reached a PR of 18 feet, 2.5 inches at the Twin Valley Invitational. The senior also posted a league-best triple jump of 35-11.

Manheim Township’s Anika Krasnai broke a school record with her 17-11.75 in the long jump at the Blue Jay Invitational at Elizabethtown.

Knier, Lebanon’s Mileyska Calderon — who jumped 18-1 at the Black Knight Invitational on April 15 — and Krasnai rank 1-2-3 in the district.

Ephrata’s Nick Keller was the weekend’s breakthrough performer among the boys. The sophomore posted league-best times in the 100, 200 and 400 at the Jack Roddick Invitational at Shippensburg.

Keller’s 10.65 bumped him ahead of Cedar Crest senior Gabe Lewis (10.70) and McCaskey freshman Aiden Smith (10.80) in the short sprint. That time tied Keller with Susquehanna Township’s Lex Cyrus for No. 1 in the district.

Keller finished the 200 in 22.50 and the 400 in 48.42. Octorara’s Steele Wrigley is second in the L-L in both of those events.

Conestoga Valley’s Zach Phy became the first L-L runner to finish the 300 hurdles in under 40 seconds at the Stephan Meet. His time of 39.83 placed him third in the district. Teammate Aidan Zimmerman reached 177-2 in the javelin. That put the junior in the Class 3A lead in the district.

Annville-Cleona’s Noah Gunderson cleared 6-4 in the high jump at Twin Valley. The senior is the defending district champion in Class 2A. Solanco’s Noah Baber won the long jump at the Stephan Meet at 20-11.25.

Some of the L-L League’s top performers will compete at the Cy Fritz Open at Millersville University on Friday.