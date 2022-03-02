The Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association indoor state championships were contested this past weekend at Penn State, and multiple athletes repping the Lancaster-Lebanon League came up big.

Here’s a recap ...

GOLDEN VAULTER: Solanco’s Katie Urbine soared 13-0 to win the girls pole vault title. Urbine cleared 11-6 last spring to finish sixth in the PIAA outdoor finals at Shippensburg. Urbine also took the bronze in the District 3 finals, and she’s the reigning L-L League champ with a clear of 11-0 last spring.

QUICK BLUE STREAK: Manheim Township’s Darren Cammauf had a golden run in the boys 400-meter dash event, clocking in first with a 48.81 to earn a spot atop the podium. Cammauf finished ninth in the PIAA 400 outdoor finals last spring, after winning that event in the L-L League finals.

MR. JOHNSON GOES TO HAPPY VALLEY: A big day in the jumping department for McCaskey’s Troy Johnson, who garnered a silver medal in the long jump with a leap of 22-9, and he picked up a fourth-place finish in the triple jump with a 44-3.25. Also in the boys long jump event, Lampeter-Strasburg’s Teagan Weaver finished sixth with a leap of 21-10.25. Weaver also had a 17-place finish in the triple jump with a 40-9.

BRONZE FOR BECKER: Warwick’s Katie Becker earned a third-place finish in the girls high jump event with a clear of 5-4. She came into the meet as the No. 1 seed in that event, and bagged a bronze.

RELAY MANIA: A fantastic showing in the relay events for McCaskey’s girls teams, which earned a trio of top-eight finishes on Sunday. The Red Tornado was third in the 4x400 (4:02.86), seventh in the 4x200 (1:45.83) and eighth in the 4x800 (9:50.79). Meanwhile, Manheim Township’s 4x400 boys relay squad earned a fourth-place finish with a 3:25.65.

GIRL POWER: McCaskey’s Kamyah Wright had a 12th-place finish in the 400 (59.52) and she finished lucky No. 13 in the 200 (26.11). … Two L-L League finishers in the 1-mile run were Warwick’s Ella Hartal (17th in 5:19.02) and McCaskey’s Milana Breuninger (20th in 5:34.67). … Garden Spot’s Bryna Kelly earned an eighth-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles in 9.49, and Warwick’s Marissa Halderman nabbed an 11th-place finish in the 400 in 59.40. … Last, but certainly not least, L-S finished 20th in the 4x200 relay (1:51.03).

MORE BOYS RESULTS: Three L-L League runners competed in the 800, including Warwick’s Jacob Smith (9th in 1:57.12), Ephrata’s Noah Keller (11th in 1:58.64) and Cedar Crest’s Ryan Wolfe (18th in 2:02.24). … McCaskey’s Jewleus Benner came into the meet as the No. 1 seed in the high jump, but he settled for ninth place with a 6-0 clear. … In the 1-mile event, L-S’s Colin Whitaker bagged a 14th-place finish in 4:21.39. … Two L-L League teams competed in the 4x200 relay finals, with Cedar Crest (1:34.35) finishing 13th and McCaskey (1:34.74) finishing right behind the Falcons for 14th. … Finally, Ephrata’s 4x400 relay team nabbed a 12th-place finish in 3:29.90.

LSU-BOUND: Manheim Township distance specialist Tyler Stevens — a cross country and track standout for the Blue Streaks — recently committed to run for Louisiana State University in the powerful Southeastern Conference.

