The first day of the Lancaster-Lebanon League track championships took a little longer than expected.

While the weather at Hempfield played a small role in the delay, one of the league’s best was likely the bigger cause. When Katie Urbine keeps soaring over the pole vault bar, the competition rolls on.

The Solanco junior had already clinched her second straight league title in the vault and hit two more plateaus on her way to a 12-foot, 6-inch performance for gold.

Happy with her vaults, Urbine attempted to top the league meet record of 13-0, set by Manheim Township’s Makenzie Horn in 2018.

“I was super excited. I wanted to attempt a PR today, which I did,” she said. “By making 12-6, I was able to go for 13 and a quarter, which was my goal.”

Urbine and the other girls pole vaulters had to battle a rain shower, followed by the wet conditions.

“You just need to take it in stride. You can’t let it affect you mentally. You stay positive and hope for the best,” she said. “The pit was sopping wet. Every time you land, you get swarmed by water. It was annoying, but OK.”

After watching her sister win many medals in high school, including last year’s league 3,200-meter run, Milana Breuninger of McCaskey earned gold herself in the 2-mile with her time of 11:19.45.

“She’s given me a lot of race strategy and helped me,” Milana said of her older sister, Arielle. “I compare myself to her a lot, which sometimes isn’t good. Her times motivate me to run fast.”

After running alongside Annville-Cleona’s Braetan Peters for the first seven-plus laps, Milana pulled away in the final 250 meters.

“I was just trying to get a good time in, so I was trying to pick up the pace and finish strong. It was pretty close to my PR,” she said.

The run was the first of a trio of gold medals earned by McCaskey athletes. Teammate Matthew Remash scored the javelin throw with a toss of 163-1.

Remash, the top seed entering the day, stayed relaxed throughout his performance and promptly improved four spots from 2021.

“I just tried to relax and throw the jav as best I could,” he said. “I really didn’t try to think of it much. It was a good overall turnout.

“It feels amazing coming from fifth last year to first this year. I feel like I accomplished something.”

Topping things off was the leaping of Troy Johnson, whose long jump of 23-2.50 earned him a league crown and key team points as the Tornados try to defend their title from last season.

“I started out this season very slow,” said Johnson. “I didn’t know where I was. I felt like I was at a point where I was stuck mentally.

“We’ve been working on trying to break through that and it came through today. Just coming in with a fresh pair of legs got me going.”

Home track advantage?

Hempfield junior Aiden Hodge knew what he would be up against running the 3,200 on Friday. For starters, he predicted he would be battling Tyler Stevens of Manheim Township throughout the race. He did just that.

Hodge and Stevens stayed together for most of the race, but Hodge finished strong with a time of 9:16.89, nearly three seconds ahead of his friend.

“It definitely is what I expected it to be in this super competitive league with everyone, especially the Manheim Township guys,” Hodge said. “Me and Tyler are really good friends and I knew it was going to be a tough battle up front. I was really happy with the way it went.”

Lucas defends discus crown

Warwick’s Ella Lucas has been really good during big meets. Friday was more of the same, with a winning throw of 129-1.

After nursing an injury during parts of the season, Lucas is glad to be peaking at the right time of year with incentive to keep going at next weekend’s District Three Championships.

“It was a little lower than I wanted it to be, but I wasn’t throwing for a little bit of time,” she said. “It’s all good now, I am working up to those big marks, especially for districts and states. I am hungry for it.”

So many choices

From throws to jumps, Manheim Central’s Madison Knier is good at multiple events. Still, she doesn’t have a favorite.

“I think the event I am doing in the moment is always the most important, so I wouldn’t say before the meet one is more important than the other,” she said after winning the triple jump with a leap of 36-2.25.

While she was able to focus on just one event on Friday, Knier likes when she has a lot going on, like she will during today’s second day of competition.

“I like running back and forth between events because it keeps me warmed up. I am weird like that,” Knier laughed.

Representing in a big way

Noah Gunderson was looking to represent the smaller schools in Section Three during Friday’s boys high jump.

The Annville-Cleona junior did that, finishing just ahead of McCaskey’s Jewleus Benner for gold. The two, as well as Hempfield’s Ryan Christe and Gunderson’s teammate, Da’Modric Green, all jumped 6-2. Gunderson had the least number of missed jumps, which was the tiebreaker.

“I was actually nervous all day,” Gunderson said. “I couldn’t focus so much. I was ready to get it done and give my best.

“I get to show that I can compete with the bigger schools and not just Section Three. I never would have thought two Section Three kids would get top eight.”