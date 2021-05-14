There were surprises all over the place during Friday’s first day of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Track and Field Championships, and being a top seed entering the day was by no means a guarantee of finishing atop the podium at Hempfield High School.

In fact, the upsets started early and continued throughout nearly all of the field events.

A short while after tying for the fastest preliminary time of 12.6 in the girls 100-meter dash, which qualified her for Saturday’s finals, third-seeded Solanco sophomore Katie Urbine won the pole vault by clearing 11 feet.

Urbine wasn’t sure if the earlier run, which she shared the top time with Kamyah Wright of McCaskey, got her warmed up for the pole vault.

“I was awfully tired. I think it was muscle memory at that point,” she said. “I have a lot of technique things to work on, but my speed adds a little bit of an advantage. I don’t think I was nervous. Winning is fun, but I have more fun just pole vaulting.”

The first completed event saw Kade Kegarise of Manheim Central, also a third seed, take home the boys javelin title with a toss of 165 feet, 3 inches.

“I saw the top three guys were within three feet of each other, so my goal was aiming for the district and state qualifiers,” he said. “Mainly it was to throw 165-ish at the top. It’s not my best throw, but it’s one of my better ones.”

Seeded all the way back at the fifth spot, freshman Marissa Helderman of Warwick won the girls triple jump with a leap of 36-0.25.

“I had a PR by like a foot and six inches, so that’s pretty cool,” a shocked Helderman said. “I’ve been pretty consistent throughout the season with 34. Now I just got a 36 and I don’t know. I wasn’t expecting that at all. I was pretty much just focusing on what I do and listening to my coach for feedback.”

Warriors teammate Ella Lucas, the second seed, was victorious in the girls discus throw with a 120-2. Unlike Helderman, Lucas thought she could win with a good performance, despite being nervous.

“I thought I had a chance. This past week at practice has been really good,” Lucas said. “Today I started rough, but I finally figured it out and I am really happy with how it turned out. The whole school day, I was thinking this is OK. Then I got here, and my heart started beating and I’m like oh my gosh, this is serious.”

Annville-Cleona senior Corey Hess pulled a bit of a stunner in the boys long jump. A week after reaching the second round of the District Three Class 2A tennis tournament, the sixth-seeded Hess jumped 22 feet to edge Troy Johnson of McCaskey.

Hess said he was expecting to jump 21 feet and posted his lifetime best leap.

“I was having a good day. Some of the other guys didn’t necessarily jump their best and I ended up on top,” he said. “It’s great. I was obviously hoping for (a title), but I wasn’t expecting it.”

From the no surprise list, the boys and girls 3,200 runs went to the favorites, Graham Thomas of Penn Manor and McCaskey’s Arielle Breuninger respectively.

Thomas (9:15.03) battled Stephen Schousen of McCaskey, using a tremendous kick in the final 200 meters to win by a little more than three seconds.

“Props to Stephen. I love racing that guy. All these guys, I’ve been racing some of them for four years. It’s been great,” Thomas said. “Just knowing those guys are all super talented. I am scared of them, I know what these guys can do. To get that kick in there and finish strong was so good.”

Breuninger and Elizabethtown’s Maddie Quinn were side-by-side for the first five and a half laps, until the Red Tornado senior made her move.

By the time two laps remained, Breuninger was well out in front and she finished with an 11:03.90 for a five-second win. Knowing how solid Quinn is, Breuninger had a plan and executed it.

“I was planning on deciding my race strategy sort of as the race played out and determined when I was going to make my move based on the other runners around me who were keeping the pace,” she said. “I decided on making my move. From there, the race picked up pace, and I just tried to keep it going to the finish.”

The top seed in the boys high jump, Warwick’s Nate Good soared over the bar at 6-5 to win the event by 5 inches. Even as a top seed, Good took nothing for granted.

“You never know, someone could pull out a crazy height to time. You never want to go in expecting to win,” he said. “I was happy with 6-5. It wasn’t my PR for the season, but at districts I am going for a PR and get a good height.”