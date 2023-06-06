The trophy was passed from one set of hands to another and everyone was given a chance to lift it. “Raise it up!” one of the kids shouted as the rest cheered.

It was impossible to imagine this moment a few weeks before the start of spring high school sports. Manheim Township didn’t even have a unified track and field team then.

A coach who learned on the fly, a group of unselfish supporters and a collection of first-time athletes became PIAA champions. They celebrated on the infield at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium in front of a capacity crowd last month.

Unified sports allow students with intellectual disabilities and their regular education partners to compete alongside one another. Funding is provided by the Special Olympics.

For everyone who helped Township’s fast construction and even faster rise, these past few months were a whirlwind.

“It’s a very humbling experience to be part of this,” head coach Shannon Sloss said. “To see all these student-athletes come together and work together with various abilities has been amazing. They worked so hard for this.”

They were given this chance at the last minute. Township’s school board approved the team on March 16. The first practice was five days later. The first meet was April 13.

When the times and distances started being posted, Township realized it had a surprisingly high level of talent. It turned out to be the best in the state.

Wait til this year

A meeting between athletic director Tim Hollenback and Mike Wood, a parent of one of the athletes, set the process in motion earlier this year. Wood helped connect Hollenback with Mike Bovino, the senior advisor for Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

Hollenback learned that new unified teams were being accepted for this spring. No wait was required. Special Olympics provides money for a coaching stipend, uniforms and other expenses for a program’s first two years.

“It was a no-brainer for us,” Hollenback said. “The biggest thing was, ‘Could we put it all together that quickly?’ We did have some naysayers saying, ‘Maybe wait til next year to do this when you’re certain you can get the numbers.’ We weren’t going to take that answer. We saw what a desperate need it was for our school to have that opportunity.”

Township started to recruit participants before the school board’s official approval. The hope was to reach the minimum of 12 athletes. The team ended up with 28.

When Hollenback began looking for regular education students to help out, he was overwhelmed by the response. Football, soccer and field hockey athletes who didn’t play a spring sport all volunteered their time.

“We had to turn kids away, which is crazy,” Hollenback said. “It was pretty cool to see. You put that out and kids jumped all over it. They wanted to do it. It wasn’t like they were being forced. It was something they wanted to get behind.”

Hollenback then needed to find a coach. He had the perfect candidate in mind. Sloss teaches adapted physical education, which is designed to meet the needs of students with disabilities, at the middle school.

The only drawback was Sloss had no experience in track and field. The Penn Manor grad was a field hockey standout and coaches the middle school’s team. Sloss, with the help of assistant Shawna Givens, taught herself the intricacies of track events by studying YouTube videos.

“The kids were very gracious and learned with us,” she said. “We told them, ‘We’re learning as we go. We’ll figure it out together. If you’ve got questions, we’ll look it up for you. Ask away.’”

Unified track held seven events at the PIAA championships over Memorial Day weekend. The mini javelin, shot put and long jump took place May 26. The 100, 400, 800 and 400 relay were held the following day.

Keegan Robinson and Riley Rontal finished 1-2 in the 100. Malakai Minguez and Carson Weisser were the top two finishers in the 400. Robinson also took first in the long jump.

Dre Wood was the champion in the mini javelin with Weisser and Rontal second and third. Wood, who also plays football at Township, worked as one of the partners.

“During practices we helped them learn track and field events,” Wood said. “We have a good time making new friends and connections. Learning how to do these things and helping out has been a lot of fun.”

Unified sports were perfect for Abby DeHart, who always wanted to be part of a team. This was her first chance. She competed in the 400 and mini javelin and left the PIAA championships wearing a gold medal.

“My mom and dad wanted me to support Manheim Township School District and do something different,” DeHart said. “It was really fun to be out with my friends.”

A storybook ending

Nine unified teams competed at the PIAA meet. Township was Lancaster County’s representative after winning the county championship earlier in May. McCaskey won last year’s state title.

It was a little intimidating for the athletes to compete at Seth Grove Stadium on the final Saturday of the track and field season. The stands were packed with parents, students and coaches from across the state.

“We told our kids to come out and have fun,” Sloss said. “We told them to try their best. Do whatever works for you.”

All nine teams lined up on the infield and were announced as the regular PIAA events were paused to recognize unified achievements. Township was the last team honored, indicating they had the most points.

Ten weeks after their team was hastily assembled, they stood together and said those three wonderful words: Raise it up.

“The smile goes from one end of the track to the other,” Hollenback said. “To have that ability to compete in front of 3,000 people is something those kids are never going to forget. It definitely was a storybook ending.”