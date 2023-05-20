SHIPPENSBURG — Matthew Remash thought about how it unfolded two years ago. The 14th-place finish. The tears. It was a miserable experience.

The McCaskey senior was a sophomore with some misplaced confidence back then. He didn’t realize how difficult it was to succeed at the District Three level.

“It was a mess,” Remash said. “I was expecting the max. Going in there with my head gassed up. I was ready to go for it. I had to take what I got. I definitely didn’t want to feel that again.”

Remash went back to work and started his climb. He reached the top when he threw 184-5 and won the Class 3A boys javelin at the track and field championships at Seth Grove Stadium on Saturday.

The two-time Lancaster-Lebanon League champion broke his PR by about 4 feet and outlasted a talented field that featured six throwers who have surpassed 170.

Remash placed seventh at districts last season. Once his throws started to fly past 160 as a junior, he knew there was potential for more. Competing against Conestoga Valley’s Aidan Zimmerman and Ephrata’s Sam McCracken in the L-L League helped Remash improve.

Winning at this meet, where he was once humbled, felt surreal. District gold is the greatest of Remash’s achievements to date.

“It really hasn’t completely settled in,” he said. “I think after this weekend I’ll realize, ‘Oh my goodness, I won districts.’”

Record breaker

Ella Lucas was tired of staring at the same PR. The 156-0 she set at nationals last season was nearly a year old. Lucas’ irritation only grew when she matched the number, but couldn’t quite exceed it, at the league meet last week.

“It was annoying,” she said. “I started lifting over the past summer. I was like, ‘Man, I’m faster. I’m stronger. Why can’t I hit bigger numbers?’”

The bigger number finally arrived Saturday. Warwick’s senior reached 157-7 to win the Class 3A girls discus. She raised her personal bar and broke the District Three record all at once. Lucas surpassed the 156-11 set by Garden Spot’s Eliese Mitchell in 1999.

Lucas was disappointed with her inconsistency at the league meet. She fought through a negative mindset in the first few days of practice last week. She mentally snapped out of it Thursday.

“To have this, to have a really good meet, a really good series and hit a PR is great,” Lucas said. “I’m ecstatic about it.”

Lucas can stare at a new number now. She’ll go for it at states.

What a run

Aidan Hodge was spent. He was on the verge of throwing up and needed a moment to sit down and rest after the 1,600. It was that kind of race.

Hodge took first among Class 3A boys by outlasting a loaded field that featured plenty of familiar faces. The Hempfield senior set a PR at 4:10.77 and broke a school record that has stood since 1991.

“I knew it was going to be tough,” said Hodge, who was fifth in this event a year ago. “With the way I was running late in the season, I knew it was a possibility. I had this chance to go out and win it. I’m really thankful to have achieved this.”

An L-L League contingent put Hodge to the test. Lampeter-Strasburg’s Colin Whitaker started fast and led for the first two laps. Manheim Township’s Cole Stevens made a push in the final 100 meters. Hodge held off all of them.

Four L-L runners, including Parker Stoner from L-S, finished in the top five at 4:13.04 or faster and all eight medalists qualified for states.

A foot forward

When Nick Keller watched meets as a youngster, he noticed some athletes wore socks with crazy designs. The Ephrata sophomore is continuing the tradition.

Keller’s taco dinosaur socks were a Christmas present from his mom. He has worn them for every race this season.

Many gold medals have been earned with that footwear. Keller won the Class 3A boys 400 in 48.90 after sweeping all three sprints at the league meet.

“The train keeps going,” he said. “States are next. We’ll see how that goes.”

Whatever comes next, Keller is taking his lucky socks with him.