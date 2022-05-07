After finishing the 2021 campaign with a 5-2 league record, the Octorara boys track and field team entered this season with tremendous confidence.

Such faith paid off big during 2022.

The Braves dominated much of Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three this season and head into their final dual meet Monday already with at least a tie for the section crown in their pockets.

According to head coach Alison Thaler, this kind of success came as no surprise.

“Our coaching staff was confident that the Octorara boys team would be the team to beat at the beginning of the season,” she said. “Last season, our boys team finished with a 5-2 record and we had most of our key point scorers back again for the 2022 season.”

It started early during the year as well.

“Our boys team remained focused and determined to compete to the best of their ability in every meet,” Thaler said. “After defeating Lancaster Catholic in our first meet, we just kept seeing improvements and telling the guys that we just need them to do what we are capable of doing.

“The team never got it in their heads that we couldn’t win and also never expected that they had to PR every week. We had every event area covered to score points. If a particular group struggled, another event area would step up and get the job done.”

Octorara, which is 5-0 heading into Monday’s meeting at Lancaster Mennonite, got contributions from all over the track and field — from seniors to freshmen.

Sprinters Parker Wiley and Steele Wrigley were strong in both individual and relay races. Lucas Thaler, Finley Reynolds and Sam Bishop did the same in distance and middle distance, with Hunter Focht scoring points in both hurdles.

Mathieux Mallon, Joe Simms and Colton Focht handled jumps, with Connor Jeffries and Kai Johnson as consistent pole vaulters. Marc Nuckols, Mason Woodall and Zion Raison-Peters all stepped up in throws.

A big key was how newcomers blended right in with the Braves’ existing talent.

“We were very pleased and surprised with the athletes that came out for the first time,” Alison Thaler said. “Our freshmen and sophomore athletes were willing to try anything and do whatever we asked them to do.

“They stepped up in every meet to score third-place points and knock other teams out of finals to help us be able to utilize our key point scorers in the events that we needed.”

Thaler added that Octorara’s hectic schedule, which included six meets in 12 days, forced the athletes to learn on the fly.

All those factors combined to form a championship group.

“(The) Octorara boys are very excited to win the Section Three title, especially after only a short time being in the league,” Thaler said. “The boys were dedicated to their individual improvements and it ultimately transferred into our team coming out on top. I’m very happy for them. They deserve it.”

Other league crowns

Already having clinched a share of the Section Three girls title, Elco will face rival Northern Lebanon on Monday to close the regular season. Coach Robert Miller’s Raiders can take the section outright with a win.

In Section One, McCaskey’s girls and Cedar Crest boys are in the driver’s seat entering the final week of the L-L season.

Things are not so obvious in Section Two, however. While unbeaten Ephrata leads the way on the boys side, the Mountaineers host Manheim Central on Monday. The Barons and Lampeter-Strasburg have one loss each, meaning if Central and the Pioneers win their respective meets, there will be a three-way tie for the crown.

The same situation exists on the Section Two girls side, only it is Manheim Central that is unbeaten. So, when the Barons travel to one-loss Ephrata, a Mountaineers victory (combined with a Lampeter-Strasburg girls win) would cause a three-way tie in the girls.

Got that?

L-L championships

Friday is the first day of the L-L track and field championship meet at Hempfield, beginning at 4 p.m.

Trials for the 100-meter dash, 100/110 hurdles and 200 dash will be held, along with the 3,200 run finals. Friday’s field events include the javelin, high jump and long jump for the boys, as well as the girls triple jump, pole vault and discus.

Saturday’s action will begin at 10 a.m., starting with the 3,200 relay, followed by the remaining finals on the track and in the field.

In addition to the many individual championships on the line, McCaskey will be looking to defend its 2021 boys and girls team titles.

Correspondent Steve Navaroli covers L-L track and field for LNP. Email him via sports@lnpnews.com, and follow him on Twitter at @SteveNavaroli