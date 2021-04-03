The last time Lancaster-Lebanon League track athletes got together in L-L competition, several girls and boys were carving their names on the league record board.

In fact, eight overall records went down during the 2019 L-L track and field championships, four felled by the Warwick girls.

All seven individuals, as well as the foursome from Warwick’s 400-meter relay, graduated in either 2019 or in 2020.

The Warriors even have a different head coach from the 2019 season, although Bobby Rhoads is not exactly new to his team.

Rhoads — who had directed the sprints for the previous seven years under then-head coach Alex Deacher — was supposed to make his head coaching debut last season, which of course was shelved because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coach got a trial by fire on Monday when Warwick opened the season at Section One rival Manheim Township. The girls were more than ready and took home a 104-46 victory.

“I was not sure what to expect going in. I don’t think any coach knows what to expect this year. You are going in pretty blind,” Rhoads said. “I didn’t have us winning the meet going in. To win in the fashion we did, the girls really stepped up and performed.”

Rhoads said it was a different type of win for Warwick, which cruised to the 2019 Section One title led by big points from its record-breaking stars.

“It was, across the board, a team win,” he said. “The throws picked up a lot of points, the jumps, the springs, the distance. As a coach you like when everybody is involved. It was a great way to start the season for the girls.”

Depth will likely be instrumental for the Warriors this season as L-L record holders Leah Graybill (200- and 400-meter dash) and Kate Dichow (3,200 run), along with Graybill, Emily Williamson, Meghan Quinn and Lily Palacio-Lewis (400 relay), all graduated in either 2019 or 2020.

Of course, that group was so good that the last time the Warriors competed was May 2019, when they came home from Shippensburg University with a PIAA Class 3A girls championship.

Some members of that team reached out to the coach prior to the meet at Township.

“That was a very special group of ladies we had that year,” Rhoads said. “Most of them are now running their first year of college. I got a text message from a couple reminding me the last meet was the state championship.”

The coach added that had the 2020 season happened, “the girls team liked their chances of repeating as state champs, plus the boys team was loaded.”

However, that season didn’t happen and the current group is thankful heading into 2021— as most track teams are this spring.

The sophomores on that state title team are seniors now, developing their own leadership skills.

“Just the realization of making sure we took care of every opportunity we have,” he said. “If there was anything good that came from the pandemic was the fact of not taking things for granted.”

The defending Section One champion Blue Streaks won the boys meet on Monday, 107-43.

Close meets early

Penn Manor’s girls topped Hempfield 76-73 on Monday. That same day, the Lampeter-Strasburg girls topped Lebanon, 77-73.

On the boys’ side, Cocalico took advantage of winning the throwing events to help the Eagles pull out a 74-72 win past rival Garden Spot.