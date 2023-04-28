It’s hard to say which race was faster. The one on the track or the one across the infield toward everyone’s warm clothes.

As soon as the boys finished the 110 hurdles, powering through a headwind and splashing through puddles, they sprinted to protect themselves from the elements.

There was little hope of delivering a great time or distance at the Cy Fritz Open, held at Biemesderfer Stadium Friday to benefit Millersville University’s track and field program. There was only perseverance.

No event on the track is more perilous in lousy conditions than the high hurdles. Each step brings the potential for danger.

Manheim Central’s Landon McGallicher took first place, finishing in 15.84. That was well behind his PR of 14.98, which is narrowly the best in the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

“It could have been worse,” McGallicher said after he threw on his sweatpants and hoodie. “It could have been windy or snowing.”

McGallicher was the only entrant who cracked 16 seconds. Hershey's Jude Petersen plowed through the final hurdle rather than try to clear it. It was probably safer that way.

Many schools scratched their athletes from competition as the meet unfolded and the weather deteriorated. It wasn’t worth the risk of injury or illness. The pole vault, high jump and triple jump were canceled.

McGallicher was entered in the 300 hurdles. He decided not to run. He said he planned to spend the rest of the meet cheering for his teammates and trying to keep the team’s tent from blowing away.

The 110 hurdles should be an interesting race at the L-L championships. Lancaster Catholic’s Will Scott and McGallicher are separated by .01 seconds. McGallicher hoped to lower his PR at Cy Fritz. Circumstances didn’t allow it.

“I’ve been working on some things and I want to get my 110 time down,” McGallicher said. “Later in the season, with better competition, I think I can run faster times.”

The steady rain turned into a downpour when the 1,600 was called. That didn’t deter Cole Stevens, who tried to brave the conditions because he feels like the clock is ticking on his season.

Manheim Township’s sophomore hit the line in 4:38.59 and placed second. Governor Mifflin’s Zack Zerbe won the race in 4:29.42. Zerbe also placed first at the Black Knight Invitational two weeks ago.

“I stayed here to see what I could do in the rain,” Stevens said. “There’s limited opportunities because of all the terrible weather we’ve had. I haven’t been able to run a super-fast time other than dual meets and dual meets aren’t where I want to do it.”

Stevens wasn’t able to compete in the mile at Bruce Dallas or Coatesville because of the weather. The only other invitational time he has posted was a 4:31.03 at Elizabethtown last week.

The sophomore entered spring with lofty goals after finishing in 4:13.94 and placing sixth in Class 3A at states last season. Stevens hopes to challenge Craig Miller’s school record of 4:05. He hasn’t had much of a chance so far.

Stevens started fast and was stride for stride with Zerbe for two laps. The cold and wind took control over the final 600 meters.

“I thought maybe it was better to just go home,” Stevens said. “I guess you could say this was more of a workout. Get some speed in.”

L-L League individual winners included Solanco’s Olianna Oravitz, who captured the girls long jump at 16-2.25 and McCaskey’s Matthew Remash, who took the boys javelin at 153-9.

McGallicher said Friday’s meet left one lasting impression: cold.

“We all knew no one was going to run a great time,” he said. “Last year, I got second here, so I guess this is better.”

McGallicher persevered. On a day like this, that was more important than anything.