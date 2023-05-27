On a strong women’s track and field team at Millersville University this spring, one particular Marauder rode an exceptional start to an extraordinary finish.

Hannah Woelfling, a Cedar Crest graduate, earned awards and broke records throughout the season. The capper came Friday.

That’s when, after waiting out more than 40 attempts — and a long lightning delay — in Woelfling’s throw of 167 feet in the discus gave her the first NCAA Division II outdoor championships gold in Millersville history. (Conestoga Valley grad Sunflower Greene won two NCAA indoor shot put championships for the Marauders.)

The gold medal came a day after Woelfling claimed a silver medal in the hammer throw at the Pueblo, Colorado, meet with a distance of 203 feet, 4 inches.

“Man, it’s hit me a little bit, but not fully,” Woelfling said via a Millersville news release after her win Friday. “It’s unreal, especially for my last season. It’s a heck of a way to go out.”

She's done it! Hannah is the NCAA Discus Champion! pic.twitter.com/Ty2j1bXKCB — Millersville Marauders (@VilleMarauders) May 26, 2023

Naturally, it’s taken plenty of development and work through adversity to get to this point.

Entering her freshman year with the Marauders, Woelfling was unsure of what sport she wanted to pursue. She considered a few different track and field disciplines, and even an entire different sport — volleyball.

The summer of her freshman year, which led into the COVID-19 pandemic, was when Woelfling said she gained focus on what sport she wanted to commit to.

“She really came around a lot after her freshman year,” Millersville assistant coach Brittany Hartman told LNP recently. “She went home over that summer and really bought into the process.”

During a time with so many limitations in place, Woelfling was determined to get ready for a return to competition.

“Of course none of the gyms were open, but she still found ways to exercise and lift,” head coach Andy Young said. “She was at home picking up couches, furniture, doing whatever she could to stay in shape.”

“I was pretty devastated about losing my first collegiate season,” Woelfling told LNP.

With encouragement from family and a body weightlifting regimen from strength and conditioning coach Scott Weiser, Woelfling was determined to stay ready for a return to competition.

Woelfling said the regimen was quite helpful, but she added her “own spin to a few things.”

“We do a lot of Olympic lifts (cleans, snatch, squat, bench) so I started by doing lunges with cases of water on my shoulder, and then I started squatting my couch,” she said. “I never heard the end of that one.”

The 40th annual Millersville Metrics opened this season for the Marauders, and right away Woelfling started setting records. To start her senior season, she set a new PSAC and team record in the hammer throw with a mark of 200-5. The NCAA qualifying distance also ranked first in the Atlantic Region and second in NCAA Division II.

The previous owner of the record with a mark of 200-3?

Greene.

“I was being coached by Sunny in that moment, so it was truly picture perfect,” Woelfling said. “I was a little frustrated by my inability to break the record last year, but looking back now I know God’s timing is everything.”

Additionally, Woelfling won the discus portion of the Millersville Metrics with a distance of 161-01. That distance was both an NCAA-qualifying and PSAC-best mark.

That same opening week of the season, in a harbinger of things to come and then some, Woelfling was named PSAC women’s outdoor track and field co-athlete of the week.

“I honestly don't know how to react to my success,” Woelfling said. “The only thing I can truly do is thank God for the abilities and opportunities he has given me. I mean honestly, I feel that (Hartman) is the greatest throwing coach in Pennsylvania, maybe even the East Coast.”

All told, Friday’s performance brought a fitting conclusion to Woelfling’s Millersville career. She graduated in May with a degree in technology and engineering education, and exits as a four-time All-America selection, a national runner-up in the hammer throw, national champion in the discus and a seven-time PSAC champion.

Woelfling attributes her many successes not only to the entire coaching staff at Millersville for her success, but to her faith as well.

“I am truly grateful and blessed,” she said, “to be where and who I am.”