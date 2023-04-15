Tattoos have always interested Matthew Remash. The two he has chosen, so far, are meaningful to him in different ways.

One on the right shoulder features the signature of his grandfather, Joe Remash, and the words from his funeral card. One on the forearm displays a lion with a clock stopped at the minute Remash was born.

The imagery from the second tattoo matches the McCaskey senior’s track and field career, both in spirit and results. Remash has unleashed some of the longest throws in District Three. When he picks up a javelin, he’s often king of the runway.

“I love looking at video of him,” said Liz Fulmer, McCaskey’s throws coach. “It’s like a lion. He’s got this mane of hair. All the expression on his face is him giving everything he’s got.”

Remash entered new territory when he reached 180 feet during a dual meet against Warwick Tuesday. It was a PR and 16 feet farther than when he was a district medalist last spring.

The moment was eye-opening. As the javelin soared toward its far-off destination, even Warwick’s throwers marveled at the distance.

“It’s a good feeling, of course, being recognized by the other team,” Remash said. “But you’ve got to keep going. I just like to throw far. That’s my motto. Throw high, throw far.”

Football is Remash’s No. 1 sport. The 6-foot-6 quarterback passed for 766 yards and four touchdowns last season and has been recruited to play at Albright College.

The senior found his way to track as a freshman. All it took was a sales pitch from head coach Derek Jennings, who told Remash he could help the Red Tornado succeed.

“Everyone likes to win,” Remash said. “That was enough.”

By the time Remash was a sophomore, he surpassed 160 feet and showed potential for more. This is the season he hopes to reach that potential.

“He’s somebody who, even when we’re not doing practice, he’s practicing on his own,” Fulmer said. “He’s looking at video. He’s critiquing his form. He’s trying to make those small adjustments so he can really lock into what he’s supposed to be doing.”

Remash has added the shot put and discus to his list of events as the years have passed. He qualified for states in the shot, hitting 51-2, during indoors. This is his first season trying discus and he reached 134-7 this week.

The efforts to become a more complete thrower have helped McCaskey as a team.

“He’s lasered in,” Jennings said. “It’s just an incredible gift as a coach to have a guy in shot, disc and jav, who in any single meet has a chance to win it. Oftentimes he does win all three.”

Remash earned Lancaster-Lebanon League gold in the javelin last season. One of his goals is to qualify for outdoor states for the first time. He’s on target. No one in District Three has reached 180 during an invitational so far.

There’s an intimidation factor that Remash carries into every competition. His size and strength are imposing.

“When he walks in, he’s got a pretty big presence to him,” Fulmer said. “When he lets a throw go, even a warmup throw, people are like, ‘OK, that’s who’s in charge today.’ ”

Remash said he hopes to continue track at Albright in addition to playing football. If he can’t, this season will be his last chance to throw high and throw far.

His last chance to be king of the runway.