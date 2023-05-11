Milana Breuninger’s dream is to someday land a fighter jet on an aircraft carrier. Yes, like Top Gun.

Flying planes, long one of her interests, has become a career pursuit after taking lessons for the past 18 months. The Lancaster Country Day senior can already navigate the local skies alone and is close to earning her private pilot’s license.

As you might imagine, there’s nothing like the view from above.

“It’s just so cool being up there,” Breuninger said. “Having all this responsibility on me. I love looking out and looking down.”

Breuninger is headed to the Naval Academy after graduation. But before she soars into the next chapter of her life, she has a few more goals to achieve here on the ground.

The distance standout, running for McCaskey, will chase gold at the Lancaster-Lebanon League track and field championships later this week. Breuninger has one of the league’s top three times in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

Breuninger delivered one of the best dual meet performances of the season against Cedar Crest Monday. She won the 1,600, the 3,200 and helped two relay teams set Barney Ewell Stadium records.

McCaskey secured the Section One championship by eight points. Breuninger helped bring home 20 points, 10 all by herself. A few minutes after winning the two-mile, she ran a split of 61 seconds in the 1,600 relay.

“The heart of a lion,” McCaskey head coach Derek Jennings said. “I don’t even know what to say. Are you kidding me? Four events in 75- or 80-degree weather? Unreal.”

Breuninger was a competitive gymnast before injuries compelled her to find a new athletic outlet. She turned to distance running because her older sister, Arielle, excelled at it.

Those training sessions were both memorable and grueling. Milana was learning while Arielle was on the path to becoming a District Three and PIAA medalist.

“Sometimes I would try to tag along and it was absolutely miserable,” Milana said. “I kept hoping for the day I’d be able to run with her and it wouldn’t feel horrible. Then it just became really fun being able to train with her as we got better.”

These days the younger McCaskey runners are watching Breuninger and wondering if they can one day match her list of accomplishments.

Gwyneth Young, a Cedar Crest grad and volunteer coach at McCaskey, encouraged Breuninger through each of her races Monday. The 3,200 and 1,600 relay were minutes apart. Breuninger had no trouble running both.

There’s a look Breuninger gets during races that lets everyone know she’s in charge.

“We call it the Milana angry face,” Young said. “It’s when you can tell she’s giving it her all. What definitely helps is she knows her spectrum and she knows when she’s doing too much and when she’s doing too little. She’s so easy to coach.”

McCaskey is eyeing the girls team championship this weekend. Breuninger won the 1,600 and 3,200 last season and is on the performance list for both events. Her 5:08.39 in the 1,600 is about two seconds faster than Ephrata’s Madison Kimmel.

Breuninger brings a vital long distance element to a loaded McCaskey lineup that features sprinters Kamyah and Kamiah Wright and mid-distance standouts Isabella Shertzer and Lucie De Syon. Shertzer and De Syon are the only L-L girls with a faster time in the 800.

“She’s an incredible gift to have,” Jennings said of Breuninger. “Her sister was amazing. She’s equally as amazing. She’s a huge part of the team.”

Breuninger will keep competing at the college level and hopes to become a naval officer in the future. Maybe those fighter jets are waiting for her.

The senior never backs down from a challenge. It’s why she was willing to take on such a heavy workload Monday, four days before the league championships.

“This was my last home meet,” Breuninger said. “I wanted to give everything my best.”

The goal for the next few weeks is to stand at the top of the podium. To enjoy a different kind of view from above.