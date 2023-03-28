Isabella Shertzer wasn’t sure who she was looking at during that fall afternoon in the gym lobby. Lucie De Syon wasn’t yet a teammate, let alone a friend.

Shertzer kept stretching as the two McCaskey students locked eyes. They stared at each other for an awkwardly long time.

“Who is this girl?” Shertzer says she thought to herself. “Do I know her or something?”

The moment passed, though, and neither thought much about it until they crossed paths again the following spring, when De Syon, a soccer player, showed up for her first track and field practice. A stranger was about to become the missing piece of McCaskey’s girls 1,600-meter relay team.

The Red Tornado already had three standouts. Shertzer has passed the baton to twin sisters Kamiah and Kamyah Wright since elementary school. They needed a fourth. De Syon helped set them on a course toward history.

The four have now competed together since the 2021 outdoor season. They became All-Americans when, running under the Lancaster City Track Club banner on March 12, they finished sixth at the New Balance Nationals Indoor meet in Boston. Their time of 3:49.98 is the fastest ever recorded among Lancaster-Lebanon League circles.

“When I saw the time, I was screaming and jumping,” Kamiah Wright said. “I was like, ‘There’s no way we just did that.’ I was so excited. Everybody was congratulating us. There was so much love when we came back home.”

Expectations have never stopped climbing for these four, who also were the state indoor state champions Feb. 26 in State College, where they clocked a 3:53.63.

Posting a time under 3:50 was their biggest breakthrough. It was a magical number that caught everyone by surprise, even the man who brought them together.

“This group, you always get their best effort,” said McCaskey coach Derek Jennings, who convinced De Syon to run track. “They always seem to perform. The higher the level, the better they seem to run. When 3:49 flashed up, it was a little breathtaking actually.”

Only 13 girls in Pennsylvania individually ran 400 meters in under 57 seconds last year. McCaskey has four capable of hitting that time on the same relay.

For all of them to be in the same place at once feels like fate. Maybe Shertzer sensed something when she saw De Syon that day in 2020.

“We’re extremely lucky,” De Syon said. “If I hadn’t joined or if somebody else hadn’t decided to run, this wouldn’t have happened. It all just came together.”

The spring season will be their final days as a unit. They’ll chase outdoor state gold and a chance to cement their legacy.

Dream team

Every race starts and ends with the Wright twins. Kamiah (Ka-mee-ah) runs the first leg. Kamyah (Ka-my-ah) runs the anchor. They’ve been competing since they were about 7, and they were usually the fastest in the field.

“I’d always get the first-place ribbons,” Kamyah Wright said with a smile. “But I never thought anything about it.”

Jennings met the sisters during a race at McCaskey’s Barney Ewell Sports Complex when they were fifth graders. He saw one of them run past and was impressed by her stride. Then he saw the other and it looked like the same person. They finished 1-2 in a half-mile that day.

The coach was intrigued. He encouraged them to join the Lancaster City Track Club. Once he got to know the Wright sisters better, Jennings noticed their intangibles.

“They don’t want to get beat by each other,” he said. “They’re super competitive. They push each other to their limits.”

The Wrights have shared every step of their track journey. That will continue at the University of Richmond next season.

Having a twin brings a unique advantage. There’s another person in the house who knows what it’s like to run at the highest level. There’s a source of support and motivation nearby at all times.

“We encourage each other a lot,” Kamiah Wright said. “She knows the struggle of being good as well. It’s really nice having her by my side.”

Kamiah Wright likes starting each race because it removes the pressure right away and allows her to cheer for her teammates. Kamyah Wright prefers finishing because nothing beats that feeling of satisfaction when she crosses the line first.

When Jennings chatted with the twins after that half-mile run seven years ago, the coach learned the girls had a close friend who was also really fast — Shertzer. She followed the sisters to the city club. Jennings hit the jackpot.

Shertzer is the only junior among three seniors on the relay. She runs the second leg and takes the first handoff. When Shertzer was younger, she had trouble telling the Wright sisters apart. The years have brought a tighter connection between the three of them. Shertzer no longer thinks the twins look the same.

“We got to be close really early in life,” Shertzer said. “We’d go away to meets and share a room. We were always together on trips and practicing. It helped us to start out. Ever since then we’ve just stayed on relays together.”

Finding a fourth girl who could come close to matching the trio’s speed seemed unlikely, if not impossible. Then De Syon arrived. She’s the third leg. She will continue her track career at Davidson University in North Carolina.

The group clicked into place. They feel like four sisters.

“Our relationship is way tighter than most other girls,” Kamyah Wright said. “We grew up knowing each other. We grew up doing track together. We saw each other grow and accomplish things we never thought we’d do at that young age.”

The result at indoor nationals was the pinnacle. At least for now.

What’s next?

This team’s story will be completed at the outdoor state championships Memorial Day weekend. Two months will be spent wondering where the four will finish and what number they can put on the board.

A lot of sweat will be spilled before then. There will be weeks of training and days spent in miserable weather. They’ll have to grind through it all. That won’t be a problem.

“They always put in the work,” Jennings said. “They don’t miss workouts. They don’t miss runs. They don’t take reps off that they’re supposed to be doing. Those are things you can’t coach.”

Injuries are always a risk. Kamiah Wright wasn’t able to compete at states last season. Zoey Stennett stepped into that spot and the team ran 3:51.53. That was good for silver.

The girls are trying not to look too far ahead or worry about potential pitfalls. They know this is a special moment for all of them. They’ll think about these races for as long as they compete.

“I’m astounded and grateful for this,” Shertzer said. “I will probably never get to be part of a relay team like this again in my life. Not just because of the talent the girls have. Because of the bond and the connection we have.”

Good fortune brought the four of them together. It has been the time of their lives.