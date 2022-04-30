Competing in their first Penn Relays, a pair of McCaskey jumpers had quite the experience on Friday.

They performed really well, too.

Troy Johnson earned a fifth-place medal in the high school boys long jump with his leap of 26 feet, 6 inches, and Red Tornado teammate Jewleus Benner tied for eighth in the high jump after soaring 6-2.

While neither were surprised at their performances at Philadelphia’s historic Franklin Field, both are looking ahead as well.

“I knew I had it in me, I just couldn’t get on the board,” Johnson said. “(On) the 22-6, I jumped a foot behind the board, so I know that 23 is coming real soon.”

“I planned on doing well. I wish I could’ve pushed myself to perform better,” Benner said. “I am currently coming off of an ankle injury. I know at my next meet I’ll come back stronger.”

Still, each enjoyed their first trips to one of the most prestigious competitions in the nation.

“It was fun and one of the best meets I have been to. I have never been to Philly so that was cool,” Benner said.

“This was my first time competing at Penn Relays, so I didn’t know what was coming,” echoed Johnson. “It’s a surreal experience to compete next to these very talented athletes and to learn their stories. Also, the environment is so energetic. It gave me goosebumps.”

With the top high school, college and international athletes, the relays can also be quite intimidating. However, Johnson said the athletes from Jamaica, who are among the best in the world, were awesome to be around.

“They were very nice and positive people, and they didn’t hesitate to lend me advice,” he said. “Also, to be able to see what they jump as 18-year-olds is crazy.

“You have a 52-footer in the triple jump and a guy who jumps 24-9 off the board in long and at such a young age is mind-blowing.”

Benner’s jump was the top one posted by a Pennsylvania high school athlete, while Johnson saw what his prospective PIAA opposition is up to, as Altoona’s Jake Adams was third with a 23-2.75.

McCaskey coach Derek Jennings said that Benner and Johnson are great training partners.

“The bond they have with one another and (our jumps coach) has raised them to the highest of levels and has been special to watch,” the coach said.

The Tornado girls’ 400-meter relay team of Si-Annie Coleman, Kamyah Wright, Kamiah Wright and Lucie De Syon made the finals and placed seventh in 49.83.

The Wright twins and De Syon also teamed with Isabella Shertzer to break a school record in the 1,600 relay with a 3:54.71.

L-L goes the distance at Ship

A pair of Lancaster-Lebanon League 2-milers set school standards and climbed the league’s all-time leaderboard at the Shippensburg Invitational on April 23.

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Colin Whitaker ran a 9:07.62, snapping a Pioneers mark that was the No. 3 time in L-L history. Hempfield’s Aidan Hodge broke a Black Knights record with his 9:15.92, which is the eighth-best time the league has seen.

Last week’s key results

Cedar Crest topped Manheim Township 81-60 on Monday, putting the Falcons in the driver’s seat for a Section One boys title.

Also in boys meets, Octorara defeated Donegal 88-62 in a battle of Section Three unbeatens, giving the Braves the inside track for their first L-L sectional track crown.

The closest meet of the week was a one-point decision when the Cocalico girls slipped past Lebanon 75-74 thanks to winning the final relay, the 1,600.

Taylor Funk won the long jump and pole vault, and Amiyah Ayala the 100 and 200 dashes, earning big points. Dora Lopez (discus and javelin) and Aaliyah Ferrer (long jump, triple jump) paced the Cedars.

Huge meet ahead

Manheim Central heads to Lampeter-Strasburg on Monday for a battle between Section Two girls frontrunners.

