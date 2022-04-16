The last couple of seasons have been something to behold for McCaskey’s track squad.

Yet, within the last week, the team still found ways to surprise coach Derek Jennings.

For starters, on April 9, the Red Tornado competed at the Coatesville Invitational, put on by McCaskey alum Damien Henry, who coaches at Coatesville.

It gave the Tornados the opportunity to race against top teams from outside of the league, one of which was Cumberland Valley, whose girls 1,600-meter relay team won the PIAA indoor championship in March.

Jennings said his relay was a little nervous about going up against the Eagles. However, the foursome of Kamiah Wright, Lucy De Syon, Isabella Shertzer and Kamyah Wright blazed the track to win the race.

On a not-so-nice day, the four combined to run a time of 3:57.13, the fastest in the state this season.

“It was cold, windy, there was a head wind, so some times were super slow. It was not nice, and we went out at 3:57 in April,” a surprised Jennings said. “I think the girls, before we got to the line, thought we could run with anyone in the state.

“Kamiah Wright took it out, gave us the lead and we never looked back. We won the race and Cumberland Valley ran its best time of the season. These girls busted out like you thought it was 80 degrees.”

McCaskey’s girls weren’t done there.

Three days later came the showdown at defending Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One champion Warwick. While Jennings liked his team’s chances to avenge last year’s defeat, the ensuing performance was simply over-the-top as the Tornado defeated the Warriors 92-58.

The Wright sisters combined to win three individual events and at least one of the two were on all three winning relays.

Milana Breuninger took care of both distance runs, Shertzer the 800 and Brayonna Walz the 100 hurdles. Field events were won by Kaymara Myers (shot put), Amyrah Kellam (javelin) and Lillian King (pole vault).

“We were near-perfect all over the place,” Jennings said. “We actually scored more points all over the place than I expected. For us to go in there and score like that was really impressive.”

Jennings was most amazed with his team topping the Warriors, despite Katie Becker winning two events, including an impressive 5-foot-4 high jump and Ella Lucas smashing a Warwick record with her discus toss of 145-10.

“We went into the meet and said they are well-coached. They are not going to make mistakes,” he said. “It showed how hard they have worked. We got Warwick’s best effort. I think they did very well in events.

“On that day, I don’t know if we would be beaten by any team in the state. I thought it was the best dual meet I have ever seen put together. If I listed everyone’s PR from that meet, it would take the entire practice.”

The bonus? This took place on the Wright twins’ 17th birthday.

Big Section Three meet

Last season, Section Three came down to Lancaster Catholic’s meet at Elco to determine the boys and girls titles.

The Crusader boys clinched the section title that day while the Raiders saw their girls wrap up a third straight league crown.

The two met again Tuesday, but there was no split as Elco dominated both. The boys score was 92-58 and the girls 98-52.

Close meets of the week

It’s hard to imagine a week in which not one, but two meets decided by less than a point, but that’s what happened.

On Tuesday, the Garden Spot and Lebanon boys meet concluded with each team scoring 75 points.

The Spartans were awarded the victory on Criteria C, the highest number of first-place finishes (12-6).

A half-point swing helped the Lampeter-Strasburg girls nip Ephrata 75.5 to 74.5 during Tuesday’s Section Two battle.

It marked the first time in a decade that the Mountaineers girls had been outscored in a section meet. Ephrata’s two other losses during that span occurred via criteria after the meet concluded with a tie score.

The week ahead

Tuesday features an intriguing matchup in Section Two when a much-improved Garden Spot squad travels to Manheim Central to take on the Barons.

Both of Central’s squads enter the meet with 3-0 marks in the section, while the upstart Spartans teams are both 2-1.

In Section One, Hempfield will host Warwick on Tuesday and several L-L League teams are slated to head to Wilson for the Leonard Stephan Invitational on Saturday.

• Correspondent Steve Navaroli covers L-L track and field for LNP.