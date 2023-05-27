SHIPPENSBURG — McCaskey’s 1,600-meter relay runners knew this race was going to define their season. To cement their legacy, they needed state gold.

Kamiah Wright, Lucie De Syon, Isabella Shertzer and Kamyah Wright always seem to exceed expectations. No matter how high they get.

The foursome finished in 3:44.80 and took first in the girls Class 3A race at the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium on Saturday. They shattered their Lancaster-Lebanon League record by more than three seconds.

“It blew my mind when I saw it up on the screen,” Kamiah Wright said. “I was like, ‘No way we just did that.’ I came in here with confidence that we could beat our time. But I didn’t think it would be by that much.”

How low McCaskey could take its time was one of the most interesting questions of the preseason after the Red Tornado won at indoor states.

This group broke the District Three record by posting a 3:48.21 last week. They set the bar even higher when they won PIAA gold by close to five seconds.

“I didn’t think that was possible, even for us,” De Syon said. “This is the best thing I could have imagined. We knew we had a target on our backs and we had to show up and win.”

It was an incredible day for all three of McCaskey’s relays. Each established a new league record.

The 400 relay, featuring the Wright sisters, De Syon and Aasly De Leon, took second at 47.16. They broke the mark set by Warwick’s fabled 2019 team.

The 3,200 relay, with Milana Breuninger joining Kamiah Wright, De Syon and Shertzer, took gold at 9:05.09. They eclipsed a mark set by Warwick in 2009.

Three members of the 1,600 relay are seniors. This was the final time the group was going to run together. They’ve cherished the moments.

“Every single race I have with these girls, I know it’s a blessing,” Shertzer said. “I know I’m never gonna have a group of girls that’s this talented that I care about this much. I’ll forever be grateful for the amazing opportunity.”

Kamyah Wright took silver in the 200 at 24.42. That result combined with the relays gave McCaskey 36 team points to place third.

Kamyah was the anchor leg in the 1,600 relay not long after the 200 was completed. When she hit the line, her team was officially in the history books.

“I’m glad that we left McCaskey knowing everyone will know us,” Kamyah said. “We left a mark.”

One that could stand for a long time.

Ahead of the pack

Kaddel Howard was concerned another runner might break out and produce a career-best time in the 400. There was no reason to worry. No one came close to Cedar Crest’s freshman.

Howard won Class 3A by more than a second when she finished in 53.50 seconds. The field included Shippensburg’s Jillian Sydnor, the defending champion.

“I was hearing footsteps,” Howard said. “I thought everyone was pretty close.”

Howard has been in a class by herself in the one-lap sprint. She ran the fastest time in L-L League history when she posted a 53.28 in New York earlier this month. This was her best result in a PIAA competition.

“It’s so cool to watch her,” said fellow Cedar Crest freshman Eliana Schneider. “She puts time into it and she has natural ability. Every time she gets a personal best, everyone is excited. It usually leads to some crazy record.”

Howard became Cedar Crest’s second girls state champion. She joined Wendy Barrett, who is now a coach at the school.

A great comeback

Katie Becker found a way to salvage her season. The ankle injury that knocked her out of the L-L League championships didn’t keep her off the big stage.

Becker cleared 5 feet, 5 inches and finished tied for third in the Class 3A girls high jump. Warwick’s junior was a silver medalist last season.

Chester’s Niya Jeffers was the champion at 5-7. Becker’s PR is 5-10, set last season.

The injury kept Becker out of action for about three weeks and messed with her timing. She didn’t let those obstacles keep her off the PIAA medal stand. State gold was likely within reach if she stayed healthy all season.

“It’s OK,” Becker said. “I’m not going to let this get to me. I’m excited about how I did. Coming off an injury, I think today was great.”

Take two

Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier ended her career by medaling in two events that happened simultaneously. The senior took sixth in the Class 3A long jump and eighth in the javelin.

Elco’s Samantha Nelson also grabbed two medals. The senior was fourth in the javelin and eighth in the discus.