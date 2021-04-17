The McCaskey girls track and field team found a great way to get noticed state-wide this week. Twice.

The Red Tornado 3,200 relay opened Monday’s meet with Warwick by running a 9:30.95, which, according to PA Milesplit, was the fastest run in the state so far this season.

The foursome of Kamiah Wright, Isabella Shertzer, Milana Breuninger and Arielle Breuninger were in mid-season form.

And they ran even better Saturday.

Competing at at Wilson’s Leonard Stephan Invitational in West Lawn, the four turned in a time of 9:26.4.

That’s a meet record and a McCaskey record.

Knowing the talent in that group, McCaskey coach Derek Jennings wasn’t shocked at the first race.

“We had three of our legs run an open 800 on (April 10) and two of the girls went 2:20 and one went 2:21, so we thought we could run a fast time,” the coach said of the group. “We were very pleased with the time but it’s early and we want to keep getting stronger and faster.

“Our kids have been working hard for months and it’s been a grind to even get to this point. This 4 x 800 will have a great shot at our school record which was set just a few years ago.”

Monday’s run set the tone for a terrific girls meet, which was the closest score posted this week, with Warwick taking a 78-72 victory.

The Tornado won all three relays. Wright (100 and 200 dash) and Arielle Breuninger (1,600 and 3,200) took care of the sprints and distance races.

However, the Warriors’ Marissa Helderman earned three wins, taking the long jump, triple jump and the 400 dash. Teammate Emily Skidmore captured both hurdle races, giving Warwick each jumping event.

Emrey excels at preparation

No one has to tell Ephrata’s Kyle Emrey when a big track meet is coming up. He already knows.

Emrey took it upon himself to be aware of what the other Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two boys teams have and how close their respective meets against the Mountaineers may be.

“I knew coming in,” he said Monday at Lampeter-Strasburg. “I spent four hours one day putting together a spreadsheet of everybody in Section Two. And another two hours to get everyone’s times together and put accurate predictions together. I like to take it seriously.”

The junior certainly had Monday’s meet pegged spot-on as Ephrata and Lampeter-Strasburg came down to the final relay. Whoever won the 1,600 relay won the boys meet. The host Pioneers took the race and held off the Mounts, 79-71.

“I knew all the predictions I came up with it was going to be really close and I made sure all the boys knew that coming in,” Emrey said.

Such preparation makes sense. Not the tallest of hurdlers, Emrey relies on that cerebral approach and a phenomenal technique to soar over each hurdle.

His prowess was on display Monday when he flew to finishes of 16.4 in the 110 high and 43.4 in the 300 hurdles to win both races. And this was coming off a leg injury.

“It’s been like that for two years,” Emrey said with a laugh regarding his size, or lack thereof. “I was coming off an injury the past two, three weeks. Before that I would get to the track seven days a week, keep running and keep hurdling. I try to train as much as I can.”

Emrey’s times looked even better considering the cold, sub-50 degree weather on Monday. Distance runners may have liked it, but sprinters, jumpers and hurdlers likely would have liked more warmth.

“It’s just mind over matter to try and try to stay determined,” he said. “I know these points really matter and I’ve got to put it all out on the track to do it for the team.”

• Correspondent Steve Navaroli covers L-L track and field for LNP. Email him via sports@lnpnews.com, and follow him on Twitter at @SteveNavaroli.