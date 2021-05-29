SHIPPENSBURG — Saturday's PIAA Class 3A girls track and field championships weren't always great for McCaskey's Arielle Breuninger, but the start of the day was all she could ask for.

The senior and her teammates —sister Milana Breuninger, Isabella Shertzer and Kamiah Wright —combined to run a 9:26.48 and earn a state silver medal in the 3,200-meter relay.

"It was really amazing and it was great to work with the rest of my teammates to do that together with them," she said. "Today was really the culmination of several seasons worth of work. It's a great group of people to run with."

She visited the medal stand twice more on Saturday, too, first placing seventh in the 1,600-meter run (5:06.33), then capping her high school career with fifth-place hardware in the 800 in 2:15.11.

Although disappointed with her mile run, Breuninger's half-mile brightened her spirits.

"In the 1,600, I started out exactly where I was hoping. Unfortunately, the second half I fell apart a little bit and didn't finish as high as I was hoping to," she said. "But I was excited to get back in the 800 and finish on a positive note. I am happy with how that effort went."

After that great start, the Red Tornado foursome of Wright, Lucie De Syon, Shertzer and Milana Breuninger —all underclassmen — closed the day by earning a seventh-place medal with a 4:01.65 in the 1,600 relay.

Wright and De Syon placed ninth and 24th, respectively, in the 400.

Warwick also got off to a hot start when Ella Hartel, Sidoney Freeman, Alexa Wenger and Anna Martin ran 9:32.76 for fourth in the 3,200.

"Anna and I are best friends, so this being my last season with her, I really wanted to do it for her," Wenger said. "We had the goal we really wanted to medal. We thought this was achievable if we put our best stuff on the track."

"When I got the baton, I was in fourth place and I was smiling the entire time," said Martin, the group’s lone senior. "This year the coach made it clear that I would have to choose between the 1,600 or the 4X8 with the girls and I wasn't going to choose myself over the team. I could not be happier with the choice I made. It's not just me, it's four girls working together. I'm just a tiny part of it and I am so proud of them."

Later, Martin placed 25th in the 800 and Norah Ciano tied for 10th in the high jump.

That was not the last medal won by Warwick, as sophomore thrower Ella Lucas scored fifth place with her discus toss of 129 feet, 7 inches.

"It was, work hard in practice this week, keep my head in the game. I had to keep a level head and do what I do," she said after topping her personal best by an inch. "I will work hard over the summer and next year come out ready to do it."

Unlike Lucas, Elizabethtown's Carly Sedun wasn't even a top-10 seed entering the discus; however, without the expectations, the 12th-seeded Sedun threw her best — a 128-10, more than nine feet farther from her seed distance.

"This whole week people were like, ‘Are you nervous?’ I was like, ‘No, I am ready,’" she said. "I tried to have the right mindset and am super happy I dropped six places. I went out and practiced in the rain that helped prepare me for this."

Solanco's Katie Urbine loves going indoors to pole vault. So the unseasonable weather helped the sophomore be at her best. With the competition moved into the Shippensburg fieldhouse, Urbine cleared 11-6 to win a sixth-place medal.

“I don't know (how) but it's pretty awesome," she said. "I love jumping inside. I practice inside so it's more comfortable. It's nice because you don't have to deal with the weather.

"My teammates set goals for me. They said better than seventh place is fine. I really just wanted to make the bar. I knew the starting height was a lot higher than I ever started before, but I was fine with it.

Ephrata senior Alyssa Fedorshak was all smiles after her 1,600 run as she closed her career by running 5:04.82 and earning a somewhat unexpected sixth place.

"I did feel good just knowing that I made states because I never did," she said. "As the race played out and I saw splits I was just trying to medal. So that third, fourth lap I was thinking, ‘I want that medal,’ and that is what kept me going.

"This is the best way to end my whole entire high school career. Throwback to the beginning of the year to now has been a blessing. Seeing all the hard work and days training hard thinking about this moment has paid off."

Fedorchak's twin sister, Olivia, came in 20th in the 300 hurdles and Mountaineers teammate Jianna Long finished 12th in the state after preliminaries in the 100 dash. Ephrata's 400 relay came in 19th.

Other L-L finishers

Elizabethtown's Madeline Quinn was 19th in the 1,600.

Maddie Swarr of Lampeter-Strasburg was 11th in the javelin.

Manheim Central's Madison Knier finished tied for 10th and 12th in the high jump and javelin, respectively. Fellow Baron Malea Stoner was 15th in the 300 hurdle.

Penn Manor's Eden Crisman tied for ninth and Elco's Carissa Bender tied for 12th in the pole vault.