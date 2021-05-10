As it turns out, Monday’s showdown for Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One boys track and field supremacy may not have been as close as anticipated. Although it was still plenty tight when Manheim Township hosted fellow unbeaten McCaskey.

With the action on the track completed, all the Red Tornado athletes headed to watch the triple jump. Junior Troy Johnson noticed and, even though he had already won the long jump, he made sure to “put on a show.”

Johnson completed his day with a jump of 44 feet, 4.25 inches to win. He teamed with Darius Frailey and Basir Epps for a McCaskey sweep in the event, which clinched an 85-65 victory and the section title.

“I am a little bit sore from practice and I thought I was going to come in light today. I saw the school come over and the adrenaline hit,” he said after his best jump of the season. “I felt I had it in me. I knew I just had to bring my knees up and execute.”

After the Blue Streaks won three straight events, the Tornado responded by sweeping the 800-meter run behind Ben Blough (2:06.5), Xavier Rivera and Henry Clapper to extend the lead.

Johnson, Epps and Jewleus Benner swept the long jump as McCaskey (6-0) took eight-of-nine places — 26 of 27 points — in the jumps.

“We said at the beginning of the year that we had the best jumps crew in the league,” McCaskey coach Derek Jennings said. “Our jumps have been carrying us.

“In a dual meet setting we are pretty good everywhere so we feel we can score in the throws, the sprints, distance and pole vault but the jumps are special.

Manheim Township (5-1) dominated the throwing events, behind senior Ethan Mylin, who won the shot put (49-1.25), discus (157-10) and javelin (164-6). Darren Cammauf earned both the 400 and 800 runs and Travis Wilk won the 110 and 300 hurdles.

“We talked to our kids and kept saying (Township has) some absolute killers,” Jennings said. “What you’ve got to be able to do when you have someone that good like (Cammauf), like (Tyler) Stevens, like Wilk, you’ve to be able to get those seconds and thirds.

“Our kids did their part. We laid out what we needed to do and did it and in some cases even more. We thought this meet would be in the 70’s for both teams. We ended up having a few more things go our way. These kids have worked really hard.”

After Stevens won the 1,600 run, Stephen Schousen got revenge late in a huge 3,200 run of 9:31.8.

“I knew they were strong in jumps. We had to win the meet other places,” Streaks coach Mark Linn said. “It wasn’t that we didn’t perform. Our kids ran great. Our kids did everything they could. They just outperformed us. My hats off to them they did a great job.”

With second place on the line, Manheim Township took advantage of a rare situation to win the girls’ meet, 77.5 to 72.5.

The Tornado’s top 1,600 relay squad disqualified on a false start in the final race.

Although it wouldn’t be the way Linn would choose to earn a victory, the Township (5-1) girls were ready.

“My girls did a great job today. I told them I didn’t think we had a chance looking at their performances, but our girls really picked it up,” he said. “We had a lot of kids qualify for the league meet today that hadn’t done it before.”

Senior Natalie Kreider paced the Streaks by winning both the discus (92-3) and javelin (86-0), and Township benefited from taking first and second places in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, discus, high jump and pole vault and 46 points from the field.

Kamyah Wright (100 and 200), Arielle Breuninger (1,600, 3,200) and Deja Nortey (long jump, triple jump) won two events each for McCaskey (4-2).