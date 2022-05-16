When Isabella Shertzer came soaring from well behind to take the lead in the final lap of the girls 3,200-meter relay at Saturday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League track and field championships, it set McCaskey on a championship course.

The sophomore’s dramatic comeback helped the Red Tornado girls team capture its second straight league girls title.

A while later, senior thrower John Stewart hurled the discus 145-feet, 9 inches, one inch further than Elco’s Collin Daub. Stewart’s gold medal helped McCaskey’s boys repeat as team champs.

In fact, his win helped the Tornado squeeze in front of Manheim Township by a mere two points, 100-98.

“I had no clue. I just went out there and competed,” Stewart said. “After (coach Derek Jennings) was like, ‘you know you might have just won that for us.’ I thought, that’s even better. It’s a great feeling. A back-to-back two-peat has me feeling good.”

Jennings said he expected a close competition against the Blue Streaks.

“They did what you’ve got to do to win these things. They loaded up and their distance is so strong,” he said of Township. “They had guys running three and four distance events, which is tough.

“We said to our guys we have to score our points and then some if we are going to win this. (Township) just kept coming. They left it all out there and we left it all out there. We just happened to come out on top today.”

One day after winning the long jump, Troy Johnson took the honors in the triple jump with his leap of 45-3.25. Teammate Basir Epps placed second. On Friday, Matthew Remash scored the javelin for McCaskey.

Saturday started with Kamiah Wright, Morgan Stauffer, Anya Frey and Shertzer running to gold in 9:33.11

“I was really determined. I knew our (3,200-relay) was projected to do pretty well at districts and states and I thought we have to represent that at leagues,” said Shertzer.

The Tornado girls finished the meet just as strong as the 1,600 relay team of Kamiah Wright, Milana Breuninger, Shertzer and Kamyah Wright won in 4:02.81.

Of course, McCaskey found plenty of success in between as Breuninger earned her second win of the weekend, this one in the 1,600 in 5:14.41.

Up next was the 400 relay in which Si-Ahnnie Coleman, Kamyah Wright, Aasly De Leon and Lucy De Syon ran a 49.21 for victory.

Shertzer won the 800 in 2:16.94, with Breuninger placing second. Kamyah Wright won the 200 in 25.71 and De Syon finished second.

“I am really proud, but I am also not too surprised because I know how strong our team is,” Shertzer said. “The girls always pull through and usually end up coming out on top.”

Wright said the team built off what Shertzer started and kept on going as the McCaskey girls totaled 138 points, 34.5 more than Manheim Central.

“She did amazing. She got us there. It willed me to be better seeing how she went out and killed it out there, I felt like I could do the same thing “ Wright said. “It was a great day. It felt amazing to do it again and keep defending our championship. I didn’t feel pressure at all. We already knew we were going to come here and kill it and we did.”

Breuninger, Wright and Shertzer each took home three gold medals and one silver.

“The teams are definitely made up differently, but they both come to work every day and put forth that effort,” Jennings said. “We always say do the small things well and do them consistently. I firmly believe if you do the small things well and consistently, good things happen. We did that and when it mattered most we stepped up.”

Jennings said that winning both titles again was a goal all season, adding: “We won last year and liked how that felt.” After posting for pictures, the McCaskey athletes promptly doused their coach with the ice water bucket. “Look, if we win a league title, they can dump whatever they want on me,” Jennings said.