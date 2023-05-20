SHIPPENSBURG — McCaskey had no worries once the outcome was in the hands of the 1,600 relay. There was no way that group was going to fall short.

This outdoor season began with Kamiah Wright, Lucie De Syon, Isabella Shertzer and Kamyah Wright wondering how low they could take their time.

The answer, for the moment, is 3:48.21. That broke the District Three record. The first-place finish helped McCaskey claim the Class 3A girls track and field team championship at Seth Grove Stadium on Saturday.

“This was the goal all year,” McCaskey coach Derek Jennings said. “For that to happen is an incredible feeling.”

McCaskey finished with 58 points, six ahead of second-place Spring Grove. It was the Red Tornado’s first title since 1992.

The Lancaster-Lebanon League swept the girls team championships. Annville-Cleona took first in Class 2A with 104.5 points. That was 9.5 more than Susquenita.

Thirty of McCaskey’s points came from three relay victories. The day began with Milana Breuninger joining De Syon, Shertzer and Kamiah Wright in the 3,200. The success continued with the Wright sisters, De Syon and Aasly DeLeon taking the 400.

Then it was the 4x400 team that dazzled during the indoor season. Their collective PR shattered Cumberland Valley’s mark of 3:52.33 set last year.

McCaskey believed it had the greatest 1,600 relay in district history. It’s hard to argue otherwise.

“Winning all three relays is crazy,” De Syon said. “Our bond really helps. We’re always pushing each other to run our best. We put in the work at practice and it shows.”

Injuries intervened during the first two years these girls were together. They never competed in this meet as a foursome until this race. They made the most of their last chance.

The magic of this team is how everyone pulls in the same direction. There’s never any drama. There’s only support.

“We all think the same,” Kamiah Wright said. “We do everything together. We just have a connective bond without it being forced. We’re like sisters.”

Annville-Cleona delivered a quintessential team performance of its own. It earned the trophy without capturing a single gold medal.

It was the first team title for the Little Dutchmen since they shared it with Greencastle-Antrim in 1986. Head coach Sue Felty was a runner on that team. This is Felty’s last season as coach.

“I was not expecting it,” she said. “Everyone just did a little bit more than they always do, and that little bit went a long way. We had a lot of people step up. It wasn’t all on one person.”

Kamiah Wright filled three cups of water and handed them to each of her teammates after the final race was complete. A long day was over. It was time to rehydrate and appreciate what McCaskey achieved.

The 1,600 relay ran the fastest time in L-L history and established a district mark that will be difficult to top. Three of the four members are seniors. Only Shertzer will return next season.

“That’s one of the things that makes me the most sad,” Shertzer said. “Losing these girls is going to be really tough. Not just because they’re amazing teammates. Because they’re my best friends.”

Good fortune put these four athletes in one place at one time. They took care of the rest.