SHIPPENSBURG — Manheim Township’s Darren Cammauf knows he gave it his all during his final PIAA track and field championship meet on Saturday.

One day after running the fastest preliminary time of 47.47 seconds in the Class 3A boys 400-meter dash, the Blue Streaks senior came back with a 48.01 and earned a bronze medal.

“Prelims I came in and the first 200 felt really good and then it was, ‘See what I can get on the second half,’ and 47.47 came out of it,” Cammauf said. “I’m happy with third. I was looking for something better, but third is what happened.

“At the end of the day, I don’t want to look back and be like, ‘That’s a shame.’ It was a great race, a great season and a great way to end it.”

Also a senior, Ephrata’s Enrico Faccio made an adjustment as the season wore on, one that he perfected earlier this week while preparing for states.

On Saturday, Faccio finished the 3A 300 hurdles in 38.69 en route to a fourth-place medal.

“It was better to have little hiccups early on rather than at the state meet,” he said. “This week I changed my steps and got it on point. My steps were fine at the beginning of the year, but since I got faster, I had to make small adjustments, which helped.”

Bettering his place from the 2021 state meet was the most important thing to him.

“I’m pretty happy about that. I was looking for improvement from last year, when I got fifth, so I went up one,” Faccio said. “It was fun to run that last race of my high school career.”

Warwick senior Jacob Smith placed second in the first heat of the 3A 800 run. He then waited through the second heat to see where his time of 1:53.78 would finish and was happy with a fifth-place medal and a school record for the event.

“It’s a great way to cap off the season,” he said. “It was tough. I was watching that clock go, thinking like keep going, keep going.

“I knew it was going to go out fast. I knew some guys that were going to make it a good time. I had to go with that and finish strong and would have a good shot at medaling.”

Ryan Criste doesn’t mind being an underdog. In fact, the Hempfield senior likes it and during the 3A long jump, Criste had to work extra hard, and his leap of 21 feet, 8.75 inches earned seventh.

“I knew it would be hard,” he said. “I was in the first of three flights. I didn’t know what would happen, I won my flight and was just hoping for the best.

“You have to have a different mentality and look at it as an underdog. I know I am clearly not the biggest kid. But I know the work I put in and that I work harder than everyone else. That’s all that matters.

For someone ready to give up the sport, capping a career on the podium at states is quite an accomplishment.

“I’ve had almost every injury in the book and nearly quit track and field this season because I was just tired of injuries,” Criste said. “I decided to stick it out one last time and it paid off.”

Lancaster Catholic’s Mason Moore was another runner who finished his high school career with a medal when his 800-meter run time of 1:56.98 placed seventh in the Class 2A meet.

Moore’s performance came one day after a PR netted him a 15th-place finish in the 1,600. He said he really wanted to close his career on the medal stand.

“In the mile I didn’t even realize we were going that fast,” he said. “I think that got me prepared for today after yesterday getting 15th and no medal. That motivated me to push myself and I got a PR today too, so I was happy with that.”

Gabe Lewis of Cedar Crest won a pair of seventh-place medals on Saturday, individually in the 3A 100 dash and with teammates Kyle Rauchut, Nick Garman and Joseph Santiago in the 400 relay (43.26). The junior didn’t hesitate when asked which was more special.

“Definitely with the 4x1 team. It was a team effort,” said Lewis. “Last year we got eighth at leagues in the 4x1 and I didn’t even go to leagues individually.

“Last offseason we all did a lot of work in the weight room and we all did winter track.”

Lewis blazed an 11.20 for his medal in the 100.

“I feel like I was a little bit of a late bloomer,” the junior said. “My freshman year got taken away because of COVID. That would have been my first season.”

McCaskey’s Jewleus Benner felt he didn’t have his best day. Still, the senior ended up on the podium after a high jump of 6-2 earned eighth in 3A.

“I’m not pleased, not yet because I know what I can do,” he said. “I could have been up there with (winner) Dakota (Arana of Shippensburg). I know what I’ve got to do, get ready for college so I’m going to keep working. It’s going to help me a lot. It’s going to motivate me. The work doesn’t stop today.”

Other L-L boys finishes by order of events

Aidan Hodge, Hempfield, 3A 3,200 run, 20th; Tyler Stevens, Manheim Township, 3,200, 24th; Dane Bollinger, Cocalico, 3A javelin, 21st; Colin Daub, Elco, 3A discus, 13th; John Stewart, McCaskey, 3A discus, 16th; Emmanuel Gitonga, Conestoga Valley, 3A 800, 28th.