SHIPPENSBURG — It was easy to overlook Cole Stevens when the track and field postseason began. His times were pedestrian because of miserable spring weather.

Once the sun started to shine and the stakes grew higher, Stevens showed he still belongs alongside the state's best.

Manheim Township’s sophomore earned a second consecutive trip to the medal stand at the PIAA championships at Seth Grove Stadium Friday. Stevens ran the 1,600 in 4:11.64 to place eighth in boys Class 3A.

The field was loaded with Hempfield’s Aidan Hodge, the L-L champ, and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Colin Whitaker and Parker Stoner in contention.

Hampton’s Drew Hall won the race in 4:08.52 with Butler’s Drew Griffith a close second. Stevens was the L-L’s lone medalist.

“The seniors this year were absolutely insane,” Stevens said. “In the upcoming years, hopefully it becomes an easier thing. The competition is amazing. It’s always going to be amazing. Pennsylvania is one of the best distance states in the country.”

It was a slow pace in the beginning. The field was stuck in a pack until an 800-meter sprint to the finish. Stevens ran the final two laps in about 2:01.

Stevens placed sixth at states when he finished in 4:13.94 last season. He placed fourth in the league and third in District Three this season. His PR is 4:11.60.

One of the sophomore’s goals is to challenge Craig Miller’s school record of 4:06.76. That’s the fastest time ever recorded in the L-L.

Two state medals is a nice start for Stevens.

Bila takes sixth

Margaret Bila isn’t crazy about the spotlight. She was a little uncomfortable accepting her medal in front of a packed stadium crowd.

“I try to think they’re not really looking at me,” Bila said. “I look at the cameras instead.”

It’s the price one pays for being a state contender. Bila reached 116-4 in the Class 2A girls discus to earn sixth place Friday. Homer Center’s Justley Sharp won at 148-5.

Lancaster Catholic’s sophomore started discus last season and surpassed 100 feet. That’s when she knew she had some talent. This spring has brought more PRs, including at this meet.

The way Bila is trending, she might have to get used to being on that PIAA medal stand. Maybe in a higher spot next time.

Rivera places sixth

Sophia Rivera wasn’t expecting so much so soon. She’s only a freshman, after all.

Ephrata’s shot putter made it all the way to states and then set a PR on the biggest stage. Rivera reached 39-7.25 to earn sixth place Friday. Elizabeth Tapper, out of Hempfield Area in District 7, took gold at 45-2.

Rivera was encouraged to try shot put in eighth grade and figured she'd spend this season learning the ropes at this level.

The freshman has collected medals instead. She placed third in the L-L and fifth at districts. Her throw at states was a PR by 18 inches.

“A lot of people have told me this can take me far,” Rivera said. “I just want to keep working and keep progressing."