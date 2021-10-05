All eyes were on the girls cross country meet between Manheim Township, Warwick and Elizabethtown on Tuesday afternoon at the Bears’ den, as the three teams came in with just one loss between them, with the Blue Streaks and Warriors vying for first place in Section One of the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

The ladies did show out, but the fireworks ended up coming from the boys’ side, as a course record nearly fell. Manheim Township earned a sweep in both meets, topping Warwick 23-38 (girls) and 16-46 (boys), as well as Elizabethtown (18-44 girls, 15-50 boys). The Warriors beat the Bears 22-39 (girls) and 15-44 (boys).

Leading the way was Blue Streaks maestro Tyler Stevens, who came in first in the boys’ race with a course-record-tying time of 15:53, shared with Penn Manor alum and current Temple runner Graham Thomas.

“Graham and I are great friends, so I’ll probably text him later tonight about it,” Stevens said. “He warned me that this course would be tough, so I came in ready to fight.”

“It’s so satisfying to see him get to this point,” Township head coach Kevin Stover said. “I’m just so thrilled for him right now. He needed this, and he stepped up. A course record like that is really exciting.”

It was a big boost for Stevens, who has been struggling with an ankle injury in recent weeks. But he’s clearly getting close to 100%, and dominating from start to finish at Elizabethtown is sure to be a huge confidence shot as the regular season nears its conclusion.

“I’ve been dealing with that for the last couple of weeks, which has been tough,” Stevens said. “It’s been a lot of adversity this season. This is the best I’ve felt since then.”

The girls course record came close to being broken as well. Warwick’s Ella Hartel was just three seconds off Gwyneth Young’s highmark from 2018. Hartel fought off Township’s Ava Shirk, getting the win in 18:39.

“I was really surprised,” Hartel said. “I didn’t even think I could do that. Beating Ava was the big goal. My second mile was a lot faster than I expected, but that third mile was tough. You zig-zag a lot up and down those hills. It’s really good for my progression, and it’ll help my confidence for the next couple of races.”

“I thought she went out with confidence,” Warwick head coach Matt Bomberger said. “If you decide to lead the race out to start, you have to make the right moves to put your opponent behind her. That shows where Ella’s at right now, and it’s a good sign for next week when she runs against Ella Wolfe (from Hempfield).”

Shirk’s time of 18:52 actually tied for fourth all-time at E-town as well, and the Blue Streaks also had freshman Elena Barrall, who came in third at 19:07, enter the top 10 as well.

Depth was the theme of the day for Township; it was enough to carry the Streaks to a dual victory, even as runners from all three teams set personal bests. Jordan DiRisio (fourth, 19:45) and Alison Fink (10th, 20:38) got into the top 10 for the Elizabethtown girls, as did Sidoney Freeman (fifth, 19:52) for Warwick, but the Blue Streaks would lock up the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth spots between Jenny Weiss (20:01), Macyn Fogleman (20:10), Sabrina Hess (20:23) and Marina Papadimitriou (20:31).

It was even more dominant on the boys’ side. Jacob Mathers (second, 16:34), Cole Schwartz (third, 16:37) and Luke Papadimitriou (fourth, 16:41) outraced Warwick’s Jake Forgione (fifth, 16:46), and the Blue Streaks had Aaron Wood (sixth, 16:56), Dylan DelVecchio (seventh, 17:02), Adam Kingston (ninth, 17:09) and Gunner Geib (10th, 17:16) in the top 10 as well. Mathers and Schwartz’s times were each good enough to land in the course top-10.

“Warwick and E-town are good programs with strong coaching, so they’re always going to push you,” Stover said. “This isn’t a meet you can look down on. We’re going to get results if we run well. I felt like the girls side was arguably the premier meet of the season in the section in terms of talent. Having good competition is only going to make us better as runners.”

“We rallied as best we could,” Bomberger said. “Our No. 2 girls runner, Alexa Wenger (16th in 21:21), was feeling under the weather. Our entire team stepped up time-wise, which was encouraging. But we knew Township was going to be solid and deep. Coach Stover’s doing a fantastic job with the numbers he has. They have the most kids in the league, but he’s maximizing all of his runners. Going against them is only going to make us better.”

Warwick’s Summit Smoker (eighth, 17:07) rounded out the top 10 boys. Nathan Johnson (14th, 17:49) led Elizabethtown.

Next Tuesday’s meets will be the last of the regular season in Section One before the L-L Championships at Ephrata on Tuesday, Oct. 19.