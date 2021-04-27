Missing several boys because of injuries and COVID-19 protocols didn’t seem to matter on Monday.

Manheim Central is just that deep — and that good.

Host Solanco gave the Barons all it could, producing many season-best times, jumps and throws. However, even shorthanded, there was just too much Manheim Central to go around in a 99-51 victory.

“This meet proved that we have some pretty decent depth, and more than that, we have guys that are willing to switch events to help the team out,” Barons coach Ryan Kennedy said. “In a way, it’s a positive thing because it allowed some other guys to step up that may not normally score, and it let the guys come together more as a team with a bit of adversity.”

The Manheim Central boys team remained unbeaten in Section Two with a 5-0 mark. Central’s girls also are unblemished after topping the Golden Mules, 83-67.

“Solanco has real strong sprinters and a couple nice distance runners that definitely challenged us,” Kennedy added. “We were fortunately able to fill in the gaps.”

The Golden Mules pulled close after taking first and second in the 400 run, but the Barons responded by sweeping the next two events behind Nate Reed in the 300 hurdles (42.0) and Luke Redcay in the 800 run (2:24.3). Earlier, Redcay won the 1,600 in 4:56.4.

“We knew coming into this that we were going to have a lot of kids that had to step up and a lot of kids that were going to be in different events,” the senior Reed said. “We knew what to expect, but having those guys out, it got a little more nervous.”

The Barons also held a 44-19 advantage in the field events, with the help of Zach Witmer winning the long (20 feet, 3/4 inches) and triple (40-4) jumps.

Mules senior Ryan Vanover won both sprints, 10.9 in the 100 and 23.4 in the 200. Sophomore standout

Madison Knier led the way in the girls meet for Central, winning four events. Knier took the honors in the high jump (5-2), long jump (171.75), triple jump (32-11) and javelin (120-9).

“She’s a really good jumper and good javelin thrower. She didn’t throw discus today, but she’s pretty good at that too,” Kennedy said of Knier. “She’s only a sophomore and is still learning these events. It’s really exciting to watch. Those are technical events and they take years to develop. Maddie is such a natural athlete and she’s so competitive that she wants to always improve and expects to improve.”

Teammates Malea Stoner (100 and 300 hurdles) and Sarah Forry (800 and 3,200 runs) also won a pair of events. Katie Urbine notched three victories for Solanco. She won the 100 and 200 dash, then closed the meet with a terrific 11-2 pole vault.

Hannah Wood (discus and shot put) also won twice for the Mules. Solanco’s boys fell to 2-2 and the girls to 0-4, but Mules coach Jennifer McDowell could not be happier with the performances, especially in the girls meet.

“I was talking to the other coaches and didn’t realize how much the girls improved today. A lot of PRs, and it was a lot closer than I expected,” she said. “Coming from the junior high level, Manheim Central was always tough for us. I knew what we were coming up to. (Kennedy has) got a lot going there and they are deep.”