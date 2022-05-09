Manheim Central faced a gauntlet in the final two weeks of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two track ad field season, with away meets at Lampeter-Strasburg and Ephrata presenting quite a challenge.

Monday at Ephrata, it all paid off as Central won its first girls section crown since 1994 after topping the Mountaineers 79-71.

Barons coach Ryan Kennedy said it was the goal set by his team, even against the defending champs.

“Things really came together here in these last two meets. Credit goes to them for their efforts,” he said. “They understood the pressure that was on today and the weight of this meet against a really good team. We have girls with outstanding character.

“Ultimately, we knew it was going to come down to these last two season meets against two historically excellent teams. We knew coming in the last two, they were going to be prepared and we needed to be at our best. Our girls were today.”

Of course, Ephrata had something to celebrate on its senior day as the Mountaineer boys captured the Section Two crown, thanks to a 93-57 victory.

Ephrata coach Matt White said that while his squad last won the section title in 2019, Monday capped the team’s first unbeaten regular season since 1989.

“I can’t say enough about our boys,” said White. “When you have that balance and the quality we can impose our will on some people and that is what we did this year in Section Two.”

Girls meet down to the wire

Central won the final relay to pull within a point of the Mounts on the track. However, the Barons fed off their 36-27 edge in the field.

Senior Malea Stoner opened the final 1,600-meter relay, before handing off to Milan Snell, who passed the baton to Sarah Forry. Finally, with a nice lead, Abby Reed brought it home in 4:12.6.

Reed knew she was lined up against Ephrata sophomore standout Jianna Long as the anchor.

“The whole time I thought she was much (closer) so I ran like I was being chased,” Reed said. “The lead my teammates gave me was huge.”

Stoner was well aware of how important those five team points were for winning the final relay.

“I was pretty much thinking to relax and give it all I have and life will pull it together,” she said. “It was our team aspect. We are all encouraging each other. We are really close on the track and off the track. I knew we had a pretty strong team. It might be small, but it’s strong.”

The group also knew Central hadn’t won a girls crown in 28 years.

“With everything on the line, with the section and we knew it was a close score. We talked about that,” said Reed. “We knew it was going to be between us, Ephrata and L-S. We’ve been working towards this spot.”

Madison Knier won three of those field events, the javelin (119 feet, 4 inches), long jump (17-1) and triple jump (36-8.5). Stoner scored wins in both hurdles (16.2; 47.5).

Long won three events, the 100 dash (12.5), 200 (25.4) and 400 (1:00.3). Madison Kimmel added the 1,600 (5:19.3) and 800 (2:32.3) for Ephrata.

Depth carries Ephrata boys

Enrico Faccio earned both hurdles for the Mounts. His 110 time of 14.9 and 300 time of 39.6. While he was the only Ephrata boy to win two events, winning all three relays and many depth positions was huge.

“They dialed in and they got focused,” White said. “Throughout the year the quality of our kids really rose to the top, especially our new kids. The kids did a fantastic job, the assistant coaches did a fantastic job. I am so proud of that group right now.

“I am disappointed for our girls, but this was our boys’ time to shine. Our girls gave Central everything they could handle and then some. Tip your hat to Central. They’ve got some great studs.”

Kahlen Watt took home wins in the 100 dash (11.4) and high jump (5-8) for the Barons.