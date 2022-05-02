Maddie Knier scored 18 points for the Manheim Central girls track and field team Monday at Lampeter-Strasburg.

With a share of first place in Section Two of the Lancaster-Lebanon League on the line, the Barons needed most of them.

Knier took first in the long jump (17 feet, 4.75 inches), triple jump (35-11) and high jump (5-3), and came in second in the javelin, only five inches shorter than Maddie Swarr’s 124-foot toss for the Pioneers.

Those placements led the way for Manheim Central, which went on to defeat previously unbeaten Lampeter-Strasburg 82-68.

“I knew that every point mattered, every first, second and third would matter in the long run. Sometimes second and third place will make a difference,” Knier said. “It’s very exciting. We knew coming in, it would be close regardless. It’s fun to have the results come down to field events.”

“We had this meet highlighted on the schedule all year,” Barons coach Ryan Kennedy said. “Give L-S credit. They have an excellent program. They are always prepared to bring their best, so we knew we needed to perform well today.”

Central (6-0) travels to one-loss Ephrata next Monday, where a win will capture the section crown for the Barons. A Mountaineers win will likely mean a three-way tie.

“We have about 24 hours to enjoy this, but that’s it. Then it’s back to work to get ready for Ephrata,” Kennedy said.

It wasn’t just Knier in the field either. The Barons more than held their own on the track. In fact, Central outscored the Pioneers (5-1) 46-41 in the running events, despite winning one less race than the hosts.

Led by Milan Snell’s run of 61.5 seconds, the Barons swept the 400 dash, with Liz Voegele and Grace Haldeman taking second and third.

“I didn’t expect the sweep in the 400,” Kennedy said. “Grace Haldeman snuck in there for third place. That was exciting to see, those three girls. That might have turned the tide a little.”

“That was huge,” Knier added. “The girls all came out and performed to the best of their abilities. They all made a stand today. They PR’d a lot.”

Although L-S did the same, sweeping the 200 behind Hannah Gawne (25.8), the lead was already enough.

“Our girls executed very well. We won the events we expected to win, and we picked up a lot of key second and third places today,” said Kennedy. “Today’s win wasn’t just about the stars on our team. It was about finishing in key spots to clinch the victory. It was a total team win. I’m really proud of the girls.”

Swarr also won the shot put (34-2.5) and was second to Central’s Chloe Enck (96-8) in the discus.

“Credit to coach Kennedy and his girls. They were PR-ing all over the place,” Pioneers coach Calvin Esh said. “They were well prepared. Our girls don’t have to hang their heads. Central is just tough.”

By winning 11 events, three from Teagan Weaver, Lampeter-Strasburg improved to 4-1, winning a close boys meet 86-64.

Weaver paced the Pioneers, taking the 100 (10.9) and 200 (22.9) sprints, as well as the long jump in 20-9.75. Colin Whitaker added two wins for LS, the 800 (2:03.8) and 3,200 (10:51.1).

“They ran really well,” Esh said of his boys team. “The Central boys are no slouches, and our boys had some great races.”

Landon McGallicher won both hurdles, the 110 (14.7) and 300 (39.5), while teammate Tyler Fahnestock also won twice, taking the shot put (43-11) and discus (120-3) for the Barons (4-2).