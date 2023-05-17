Twenty-five days. That’s how long it took for Zariyah Whigham to become the best.

Lebanon’s junior was intrigued by the triple jump, decided to give it a try and became the Lancaster-Lebanon League champion in that short period of time. To say she’s a natural feels like an understatement.

“It’s just raw talent right now,” Lebanon jumps coach Tyler Cottle said. “Her form is getting better every day. You can see it with her breaking PRs every meet.”

Whigham jumped 36-11.5 to overcome a deep field and prevail by six inches at the L-L track and field meet last week. Three other girls, including defending champion Maddie Knier, surpassed 36 feet.

How Whigham made it this far is a hard-to-believe story. It can be traced to a fateful decision that came during a dual meet against McCaskey on April 17.

Whigham, who ran sprints and competed in the long jump, decided to try a new event that afternoon. She matched the school record at 34-4.75 and there was no looking back.

“It was just to occupy myself,” Whigham said. “I liked the idea of the triple jump. I always wanted to do it. So I was like, why not?”

That first result put Whigham in contention for a league medal. Her continuing climb put a first-place finish within her reach.

Whigham kept flying farther and kept extending her school mark. She added 16 inches at a dual meet against Hempfield on May 1 and another eight inches when she won the Lebanon County title.

The L-L meet brought her latest PR. It placed her second in District Three Class 3A.

“It’s great to see her starting the event out and seeing such success right away,” Cottle said. “It grows her confidence even more. Seeing how she handled the nerves of coming in on top and still finishing on top.”

Whigham’s rapid rise is even more impressive given her circumstances. She has spent little time on a runway or in a landing pit because Lebanon has been without a home track this spring.

Almost all of her triple jumping experience has been gained in competitions. Her practices consist of leaping into hula hoops that are strategically spaced in a field at the middle school.

That training method was provided by Mark Silcox, another Lebanon jumps coach. Each hoop represents a different phase of the three jumps. The last hoop is the landing area. If Whigham can make it into the center of each hoop, she can gradually lengthen her distances.

The technique has aided Whigham’s surge. It makes one wonder where she can take this new adventure. She has another season ahead and she will have a home track as a senior.

Whigham, to her credit, is enjoying the moment and not getting ahead of herself.

“This is my first time doing it,” she said. “I haven’t really thought about it much. I just really want to continue it in the future.”

With one of his jumpers advancing so far so fast, Cottle is also trying to stay grounded. Progress gets harder as the distances get longer. Only 15 jumpers in the state have surpassed 37 feet.

What number does Cottle have in mind for Whigham?

“I can’t even fathom one right now,” the coach said. “We’re just taking it little by little. An inch is almost two feet in the track world. It’s tough to grow an inch. What she’s doing is awesome.”

Whigham has already eclipsed all reasonable expectations. Becoming the best is supposed to take more time. Her talent is undeniable.

“It’s amazing what I can do if I put myself out there,” Whigham said.

So far, she has a league and county gold medal. Someday there could be more.