Most of Mileyska Calderon’s track and field career has been a story of missed opportunities. She lost one season to COVID-19 and another to injury.

Those circumstances turned the Lebanon senior into a mystery entering this spring. It was impossible to know exactly where she fit into the Lancaster-Lebanon League picture.

Saturday provided the first clue. Calderon is somewhere near the top in the long jump. She set a meet record at 18 feet, 1 inch and bested a loaded field at Hempfield’s Black Knight Invitational.

“She always had the speed,” Lebanon jumps coach Mark Silcox said. “She never had the little nuances about it. Today she hit them all. You’re just happy for the kid. She’s one that’s there every day working harder than everybody else.”

Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier, the defending L-L champion, finished second at 17-10. Lancaster Catholic’s Teresa Moore was third at 17-2.

The invitational was stopped because of lightning during the 400. Roughly half the schedule was completed. It hasn’t been determined if the remaining events will take place at a later date.

Notable girls winners were Ephrata’s Jianna Long at 59.53 seconds in the 400 meters, Solanco’s Katie Urbine at 11-6 in the pole vault, Warwick’s Katie Becker at 5-6 in the high jump and McCaskey’s Milana Breuninger at 5:10.84 in the 1,600. All are returning league champs.

Among the boys, Warwick’s Ivan Tejada took the discus at 134-10 and Cedar Crest’s Gabe Lewis won the 100 at 10.78. McCaskey freshman Aiden Smith was a close second at 10.80.

Calderon injured her hamstring during the first meet last season and never returned. The senior eclipsed the Black Knight record set by Penn Manor’s Sarah Stackhouse at 17-11 six years ago.

“It was awesome,” said Tyler Cottle, who also coaches jumps at Lebanon. “It was a very proud moment for us as coaches and for her as an athlete. I know she wants to go to the next level. This will show she can do it even more.”

Calderon has put in the effort, even if she hasn’t been on the outdoor track scene for a while. She ran cross country in the fall and ran distance during indoors. This performance took her to a new level. Only six Pennsylvania girls had jumped 18 feet entering the weekend.

Despite all the time she has missed, Calderon showed she has enormous potential.

“I’m so excited for her,” junior Dimaris Rivera said. “She’s my bestie. Seeing your teammate being successful is amazing.”

“Especially because her family is here,” senior Elcy Reynoso added. “It’s really nice to see that support.”

Rivera and Reynoso served as translators for Calderon, who answered some questions in English and some in Spanish. The two friends greeted Calderon with hugs when she stepped off the medal stand.

“I was expecting 17,” Calderon said of her jumps. “I was excited because I never did this before.”

Silcox said the only word he speaks in Spanish is “callate!” when he wants everyone on the team to be quiet. He communicates with Calderon by speaking slowly and using hand signals. Their process works. Calderon keeps improving. Her PR during indoors was 16-4.

This is the first season that Cottle has worked with Calderon. It didn’t take long for the new coach to recognize the senior’s talent.

“She’s very precise with what she needs to do and she listens to coaching very well,” Cottle said. “She’s just a great kid. When I first saw her, it was just, ‘Wow. This girl is something special.’ ”

Surpassing 18 feet is rare for any jumper. For Calderon to get there so early in the season with so little competitive experience is hard to believe.

“She’s so shy, so introverted, she does not even realize how good she is,” Silcox said. “Or how good she could be.”

Where can Calderon go from here? That’s another mystery. Everyone at Lebanon is anxious to find out.