More than 150 Lancaster-Lebanon league athletes will spend much of Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium for the 2022 District Three track and field championships.

Several of those athletes will enter as No. 1 seeds in their events, especially in Class 3A girls, where the league boasts four top seeds, including McCaskey’s vaunted 3,200-meter relay.

The Red Tornado are out front by nearly 10 seconds in seed time. McCaskey also has the second-seeded girls 400 and 1,600 relays.

“We always say do the small things well and do them consistently. I firmly believe if you do the small things well and consistently, good things happen,” McCaskey coach Derek Jennings said last weekend after his girls and boys squads won the L-L team championships for the second straight year.

While its 3,200 relay is seeded second behind the Tornado, Warwick has two of the top individuals competing in No. 1 seeds Ella Lucas (discus) and Katie Becker (high jump).

Lucas is out to defend her 2021 district crown, while Becker is capping an outstanding sophomore campaign in the high jump.

“The nice thing is both have been on big stages this year,” Warwick coach Bobby Rhoads said. “Ella came at the end of last season, won district gold in discus. For Katie, this is her breakout year and I am impressed with how she is handling it. (Jumping) 5-foot-8 is no joke.

“They are fierce competitors and they know the eyes are on them. They are up to the challenge.”

One league favorite for gold is Solanco’s Katie Urbine in the pole vault. Coming off the PIAA indoor championship in March, Urbine has kept it going outdoors, winning the L-L title and claiming the top district seed by more than a foot.

In addition, watch out for Amyrah Kellam of McCaskey, who is seeded second in the discus.

McCaskey’s Kamyah Wright (200), Ephrata’s Jianna Long (100) and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Maggie Swarr (javelin) are all third seeds in 3A.

Class 3A boys has Manheim Township’s Travis Wilk, fresh off two L-L championships in the hurdles. The senior is the top seed in the 300 hurdles. Teammate Darren Cammauf is seeded second in the 400 and fourth in the 200.

Also in 3A boys, Lampeter-Strasburg’s Colin Whitaker is tops in the 3,200 run and Basir Epps of McCaskey enters as No. 1 in the triple jump and third in the long jump. Tornado jumper Troy Johnson is second and fourth in the long and triple jumps, respectively, and teammate Jewleus Benner is second in the high jump.

Coming back after an avulsion fracture at the end of his cross country season, Hempfield’s Aidan Hodge won two L-L gold medals and is seeded second in the district 1,600 and fourth in both the 800 and 3,200.

Ephrata’s Enricio Faccio is a high seed in both hurdles, second in the 300 and third in the 110.

Other third seeds in 3A boys include the Manheim Township 1,600 relay and Penn Manor’s Jaryd Kleinhaus in the shot put.

Class 2A

Braeten Peters of Annville-Cleona headlines the 2A girls field. She is the top seed in the 3,200 and third in the 1,600. The Dutchmen girls 1,600 relay is seeded second.

Lancaster Mennonite’s Claire Thomas enters as No. 2 in the 800 and fourth in the 3,200. Lancaster Catholic’s Teresa Moore is second in the high jump, just in front of Annville’s Ava Hoover, who is third.

Rogan Harter leads the L-L 2A boys contingent. The Annville-Cleona senior is a second seed in the long jump, third in the 100 and seventh in the 200.

Teammates Noah Gunderson and Da’Modric Green are listed second and third respectively in the high jump. Chase Watson, also of A-C, is third in the 400.

Lancaster Catholic’s Mason Moore is a third seed in the 1,600.

Of course, few around Shippensburg will be as busy as Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier, who qualified for districts in an amazing four individual events, including as the second seed in the high jump.

Knier is also the fifth seed in both the triple and long jump, as well as sixth in the javelin.

“I have not had an athlete qualify for districts in four individual events. She is going to have a busy meet,” Barons coach Ryan Kennedy said. “She’s so competitive and she’s capable of placing highly in those events, so it makes sense she’s in all four.

“Seeing the marks she is putting out there, things are coming together for her at the right time. She had a huge league meet.”

One L-L athlete looking for redemption this week is Garden Spot senior Bryna Kelly.

A year ago, Kelly fell during the 100 hurdles; and after winning the league crown last Saturday, she hopes for a better fate this year.

“There’s actually a pretty cool picture of it. I honestly am impressed that my face didn’t touch the ground,” Kelly said with a laugh about last year. “I think with any fall, it motivates you. Especially because I didn’t get my chance last year and I was seeded first.

“I was set up for a top five before I fell. It’s OK, we live and learn, and although it didn’t end how I wanted I had another year left.”

Kelly is seeded third in the 100 and qualified in the 300 hurdles.