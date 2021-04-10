The Lancaster Mennonite track roster has but one senior. That’s one — total — in boys and girls.

However, if there is only one senior, Ella Brubaker is a really good one to have around.

Not only is Brubaker a solid competitor, she is also versatile and a leader. The perfect quality to have for a small, young team.

It’s no wonder Blazers coach Tracy Kauffman calls Brubaker a “blessing to have around.”

Against Columbia last week, Brubaker competed in four events, the 100-meter hurdles (19.2 seconds), the 300 hurdles (57.1), the triple jump (29 feet, 7 inches) and the high jump (4-2). She won them all.

Those wins were crucial too, as Mennonite pulled out a 57-54 Lancaster-Lebanon Section Three girls victory over the Crimson Tide.

“She’s a wonderful athlete. She’s very dedicated,” Kauffman said of Brubaker. “Actually, she said she sometimes enjoys practice more than meets.”

Last week against Lancaster Catholic, Brubaker won two events, placed second and third in the others. Not bad, especially considering this is her first season doing the triple jump.

“She decided it’s her senior year and she wanted to do four events,” Kauffman said. “She tried long jump but found out she likes triple jump. It didn’t take her long at all. She got it very quickly. I was very impressed.”

According to Kauffman, Brubaker takes being the only senior to heart with a contagious spirit.

“She is a true leader to the team. The other kids look up to her,” the coach said. “She’s genuinely a nice person and truly cares about the others. She encourages the others to try.

“This group is just really incredible. They are small, but so positive and so great to work with. Overall, I am so proud of the kids and how they performed and came together. Some did events they never did before. I was so encouraged.”

Of course, that girls meet was one of a few that were close this week.

Led by two wins each from Justin Elliot (100 and 200 dash) and Darnell Tucker (long jump, triple jump) Columbia’s boys topped Mennonite 59-58.

In other action, Manheim Township’s boys trailed Hempfield heading into the only remaining event, the 1,600 relay.

The Blue Streaks trailed that race heading into the final turn until anchor runner Darren Cammauf sprinted out of the turn and won the race, which earned Township a 76-74 victory.

“It was a big race, a big meet right here. I knew it was close. I didn’t know it was that close,” Cammauf said after another battle between the rivals.

Hempfield coach Curt Rogers laughed, saying: “Every year. Every year,” when asked about the rivalry. But the coach kept things in perspective.

“I think this whole season is special, just to be able to have it,” he said. “We tend to forget things quickly. If we keep thinking about where we were last spring, we certainly weren’t here, so we are just taking every meet as a victory and every practice as a victory.

“We have a lot of young kids on the team to buy into the program and we’ve got a clean slate.”

The early season Section Three showdown between Donegal and Elco produced another close boys meet.

Three wins by Luke Machione (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, triple jump) and two from Miccario Madden (100 and 200 dash), helped propel host Elco to a 78-72 victory.

The Elco girls were also victorious, 108-42.

• Correspondent Steve Navaroli covers L-L track and field for LNP. Email him via sports@lnpnews.com, and follow him on Twitter at @SteveNavaroli.