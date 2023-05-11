It’s time to find out who’s the best in Lancaster-Lebanon League track and field this season.
The league championships, featuring 18 events and some of the top athletes in District Three, will take place at Hempfield today and Saturday.
Defending gold medalists, district and state title contenders and potential record breakers will be in action. Here’s a look at each event.
Boys 100
Defending champ: Gabe Lewis, Cedar Crest
Top seed: Nick Keller, Ephrata
Lewis is not on the performance sheet after suffering a hamstring injury at a dual meet Monday. Keller has the best fully automated time at 10.65 and McCaskey’s Aiden Smith is the top challenger at 10.80.
Girls 100
Defending champ: Jianna Long, Ephrata
Top seed: Kamyah Wright, McCaskey
Wright’s 12.20 is by far the best FAT time in the league and ranks third in the district. Lampeter-Strasburg’s Lyndi Wall (12.53) and Conestoga Valley’s Alondra Montijo-Ortiz (12.54) hope to make it interesting.
Boys 200
Top seed: Nick Garman, Cedar Crest
Another potential duel between Lewis and Keller was lost to injury. Keller has the best FAT time in the field at 22.50. Garman ran 22.34 at a dual meet.
Girls 200
Defending champ: Kamyah Wright, McCaskey
Top seed: Kaddel Howard, Cedar Crest
Howard, a freshman, has broken the league record at 24.01. Wright, at 24.74, is the only other L-L runner under 25 seconds. Cedar Crest coach Rob Bare said Howard might sit out the league meet due to a minor injury.
Boys 400
Top seed: Nick Keller, Ephrata
A sweep of the 100, 200 and 400 is within reach for Keller, whose 48.42 is more than a second faster than No. 2 Kyle Rauchut from Cedar Crest.
Girls 400
Defending champ: Jianna Long, Ephrata
Top seed: Kaddel Howard, Cedar Crest
Howard ran a 53.28, nearly two seconds faster than Sarah Helgeson’s league record, at the Colgate Women’s Games in New York last weekend. If Howard doesn’t compete, McCaskey’s Kamiah Wright is the favorite at 57.09.
Boys 800
Top seed: Aidan Hodge, Hempfield
Hodge’s 1:52.55 leads the field by nearly five seconds. Ephrata’s Tyler Shue set the league record at 1:51.55 four years ago.
Girls 800
Defending champ: Isabella Shertzer, McCaskey
Top seed: Shertzer
Shertzer, at 2:14.86, is four seconds faster than the field. Teammates Lucie De Syon and Milana Breuninger give McCaskey a chance to rack up some team points in this event.
Boys 1,600
Defending champ: Aidan Hodge, Hempfield
Top seed: Hodge
Hodge is again the frontrunner by a wide margin at 4:12.51. Lampeter-Strasburg’s Parker Stoner (4:20.99) and Colin Whitaker (4:21.33) will try to chase down the champ.
Girls 1,600
Defending champ: Milana Breuninger, McCaskey
Top seed: Madison Kimmel, Ephrata
Should be an exciting duel between Breuninger and Kimmel. They are separated by 0.34 seconds on the performance sheet.
Boys 3,200
Defending champ: Aidan Hodge, Hempfield
Top seed: Colin Whitaker, Lampeter-Strasburg
Hodge isn’t on the performance sheet for this race. Whitaker, teammate Ben Devine and Manheim Township’s Adam Kingston have the top three times.
Girls 3,200
Defending champ: Milana Breuninger, McCaskey
Top seed: Ella Wolfe, Hempfield
Wolfe is the only runner under 11 minutes at 10:50.19. Breuninger is ranked second.
Boys 110 hurdles
Top seed: Caleb Malari, Conestoga Valley
Malari and Cocalico’s Gavin Glass are ranked 1-2. Manheim Central’s Landon McGallicher and Lancaster Catholic’s Will Scott are the only runners with an FAT time under 15 seconds.
Girls 100 hurdles
Top seed: Kylie Mattiace, Manheim Central
Manheim Central’s Abbie Reed has the best FAT time at 16.11 with Conestoga Valley’s Brooke Denlinger a close second at 16.17.
Boys 300 hurdles
Top seed: Jansen Hoffard, Lancaster Catholic
Conestoga Valley’s Zach Phy is the only runner with an FAT time under 40 seconds at 39.83.
Boys 400 relay
Top seed: Cedar Crest, 42.33
Cedar Crest and McCaskey, at 42.74, are the top two contenders.
Girls 400 relay
Top seed: McCaskey, 47.69
McCaskey’s A team has the best time in the state.
Boys 1,600 relay
Top seed: Elizabethtown, 3:24.27
E-town’s time ranks third in District Three.
Girls 1,600 relay
Top seed: McCaskey, 3:51.41
McCaskey has a chance to win PIAA gold.
Boys 3,200 relay
Top seed: Ephrata, 8:10.58
Mounts will try to fend off Hempfield and Manheim Township.
Girls 3,200 relay
Top seed: McCaskey, 9:09.14
McCaskey broke the school’s stadium record Monday.
Boys shot put
Top seed: Ivan Tejada, Warwick
Tejada has reached 55-10 and is the only thrower to surpass 50 feet at an invitational.
Girls shot put
Defending champ: Laci Nelson, Manheim Central
Top seed: Ella Lucas, Warwick
Lucas posted a 39-5.5 that put her slightly ahead of a crowded field. Six competitors, including Nelson, are within about two feet.
Boys discus
Top seed: Colin Daub, Elco
Daub set the standard at 154-7 earlier this month. Penn Manor’s Jael Cruz-Santos is second and one of six throwers to eclipse 140.
Girls discus
Defending champ: Ella Lucas, Warwick
Top seed: Lucas
Lucas is the best in the district and PA-2 at 154-8. Garden Spot’s Eliese Mitchell set the league record at 159-10 four years ago.
Boys javelin
Defending champ: Matthew Remash, McCaskey
Top seed: Sam McCracken, Ephrata
Remash, McCracken and Conestoga Valley’s Aidan Zimmerman have all reached 180.
Girls javelin
Defending champ: Maggie Swarr, Lampeter-Strasburg
Top seed: Eliana Schneider, Cedar Crest
Schneider, a freshman, is tops in the district at 145-10. The top four finishers from last season, Swarr, Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier, Elco’s Samantha Nelson and McCaskey’s Amyrah Kellam are all back.
Boys Long jump
Top seed: Thabo Lautsbaugh, Conestoga Valley
A wide-open competition with 19 entries over 20 feet and no one above Lautsbaugh at 21-4.5.
Girls long jump
Defending champ: Maddie Knier, Manheim Central
Top seed: Knier
This is a loaded field with Knier the frontrunner at 18-2.5. Lebanon’s Mileyska Calderon and Manheim Township’s Anika Krasnai are both within three inches of the champ.
Boys triple jump
Top seed: Andy Garcia, Hempfield
Garcia, at 44-10, is the only entrant to surpass 44 feet. Octorara’s Brooklyn Thomas is second at 43-5.25.
Girls triple jump
Defending champ: Maddie Knier, Manheim Central
Top seed: Zariyah Whigham, Lebanon
Knier will try to defend another title with fast-rising Whigham as the biggest threat. Whigham has reached 36-4.75, slightly ahead of Elco’s Makenna Haas. Six girls are over 35 feet.
Boys high jump
Defending champ: Noah Gunderson, Annville-Cleona
Top seed: Trevor Schneider, Penn Manor
Schneider owns the best height at 6-5. Gunderson, the reigning District Three Class 2A champ, and Solanco’s Noah Baber are one inch back.
Girls high jump
Defending champ: Katie Becker, Warwick
Top seed: Becker
Becker is in position to repeat at 5-6. The junior won the District Three Class 3A title when she cleared 5-10 last season.
Boys pole vault
Top seed: Brody Weachter, Hempfield
Weachter, at 13-6, is the only L-L competitor to pass 13 feet. Donegal’s Mark Overlander, Lampeter-Strasburg’s Aiden Wiley and Penn Manor’s Drew Lebo are challengers.
Girls pole vault
Defending champ: Katie Urbine, Solanco
Top seed: Urbine
Urbine won the indoor state championship in March and is a contender for PIAA and district gold at 13-0.