The track and field honor roll is taken from results reported to pa.milesplit.com. It includes invitationals and dual meets with fully automated timing. Coaches are welcome to provide additions or corrections by emailing Jason Guarente at jguarente@lnpnews.com.

100

1. Kamyah Wright, McCaskey, 12.20

2. Lyndi Wall, Lampeter-Strasburg, 12.53

3. Alondra Montijo-Ortiz, Conestoga Valley, 12.54

4. Katie Urbine, Solanco, 12.69

5. Kendall Cooper, Annville-Cleona, 12.77

5. Anika Krasnai, Manheim Township, 12.77

200

1. Kaddel Howard, Cedar Crest, 24.01

2. Kamyah Wright, McCaskey, 24.74

3. Katie Becker, Warwick, 25.83

4. Alondra Montijo-Ortiz, Conestoga Valley, 25.85

5. Lucie De Syon, McCaskey, 25.90

400

1. Kaddel Howard, Cedar Crest, 55.53

2. Kamiah Wright, McCaskey, 57.09

3. Lucie De Syon, McCaskey, 59.43

4. Jianna Long, Ephrata, 59.53

5. Kamyah Wright, McCaskey, 1:00.10

800

1. Isabella Shertzer, McCaskey, 2:14.86

2. Lucie De Syon, McCaskey, 2:18.86

3. Milana Breuninger, McCaskey, 2:18.87

4. Kamiah Wright, McCaskey, 2:20.66

5. Molly Myers, Donegal, 2:22.33

1,600

1. Milana Breuninger, McCaskey, 5:08.39

2. Madison Kimmel, Ephrata, 5:10.50

3. Jordan Dirisio, Elizabethtown, 5:17.81

4. Eliana Schneider, Cedar Crest, 5:17.88

5. Grace Tadajweski, Cedar Crest, 5:18.45

3,200

1. Ella Wolfe, Hempfield, 10:50.19

2. Milana Breuninger, McCaskey, 11:23.89

3. Kathryn Fernald, Donegal, 11:29.22

4. Madison Kimmel, Ephrata, 11:31.22

5. Gabrielle Thiry, McCaskey, 11:31.93

100 hurdles

1. Abbie Reed, Manheim Central, 16.11

2. Brooke Denlinger, Conestoga Valley, 16.17

3. Linda Hussein, McCaskey, 16.24

4. Megan Hechler, Garden Spot, 16.35

5. Kylie Mattiace, Manheim Central, 16.45

300 hurdles

1. Katie Becker, Warwick, 46.43

2. Brooke Denlinger, Conestoga Valley, 47.44

3. Liz Voegele, Manheim Central, 48.27

4. Abbie Reed, Manheim Central, 48.55

5. Megan Hechler, Garden Spot, 49.91

400 relay

1. McCaskey, 47.69

2. Conestoga Valley, 49.65

3. Garden Spot, 50.54

4. Warwick, 50.62

5. Annville-Cleona, 50.78

1,600 relay

1. McCaskey, 3:51.41

2. Cedar Crest, 4:01.95

3. Warwick, 4:05.03

4. Conestoga Valley, 4:15.48

5. Manheim Township, 4:18.46

3,200 relay

1. McCaskey, 9:26.59

2. Cedar Crest, 9:37.58

3. Manheim Township, 10:01.27

4. Warwick, 10:01.78

5. Donegal, 10:11.89

Shot put

1. Ella Lucas, Warwick, 39-5.5

2. Sophia Rivera, Ephrata, 37-11.5

3. Liliana Harrison, Lebanon, 37-8

4. Maggie Swarr, Lampeter-Strasburg, 36-9.25

5. Amyrah Kellam, McCaskey, 36-3

Discus

1. Ella Lucas, Warwick, 154-8

2. Allison Mateyak, Warwick, 127-10

3. Amyrah Kellam, McCaskey, 115-4

4. Margaret Bila, Lancaster Catholic, 112-2

5. Samantha Nelson, Elco, 108-2

Javelin

1. Eliana Schneider, Cedar Crest, 145-10

2. Samantha Nelson, Elco, 126-3

3. Maggie Swarr, Lampeter-Strasburg, 126-1

4. Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 124-0

5. Amyrah Kellam, McCaskey, 122-10

Long jump

1. Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 18-2.5

2. Mileyska Calderon, Lebanon, 18-1

3. Anika Krasnai, Manheim Township, 17-11.75

4. Teresa Moore, Lancaster Catholic, 17-2

5. Kamyah Wright, McCaskey, 17-1.5

Triple jump

1. Zariyah Whigham, Lebanon, 36-4.75

2. Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 35-11

3. Marissa Helderman, Warwick, 35-4

4. Makenna Haas, Elco, 35-3.5

5. Elly Bruner, Lampeter-Strasburg, 35-0.5

High jump

1. Katie Becker, Warwick, 5-6

2. Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 5-4

3. Brianna Lee, Penn Manor, 5-3

4. Teresa Moore, Lancaster Catholic, 5-2

4. Ashley Rich, Northern Lebanon, 5-2

4. Eliana Schneider, Cedar Crest, 5-2

Pole vault

1. Katie Urbine, Solanco, 12-3

2. Anna Rank, Elizabethtown, 11-8

3. Carissa Bender, Elco, 11-6

4. Hailee Kreiser, Cedar Crest, 11-4

5. Jacey Hentz, Elco, 11-0