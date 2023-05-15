The track and field honor roll is taken from results reported to pa.milesplit.com. It includes invitationals and dual meets with fully automated timing. Coaches are welcome to provide additions or corrections by emailing Jason Guarente at jguarente@lnpnews.com.

GIRLS

100

1. Kamyah Wright, McCaskey, 12.00*

2. Alondra Montijo-Ortiz, Conestoga Valley, 12.42

3. Angela Nuse, Garden Spot, 12.44

4. Aasly De Leon, McCaskey, 12.45

5. Lyndi Wall, Lampeter-Strasburg, 12.48

200

1. Kaddel Howard, Cedar Crest, 24.01

2. Kamyah Wright, McCaskey, 24.52*

3. Alondra Montijo-Ortiz, Conestoga Valley, 25.68

4. Anika Krasnai, Manheim Township, 25.81

5. Katie Becker, Warwick, 25.83

400

1. Kaddel Howard, Cedar Crest, 53.28

2. Kamiah Wright, McCaskey, 57.09*

3. Lucie De Syon, McCaskey, 57.64

4. Jianna Long, Ephrata, 58.74

5. Milan Snell, Manheim Central, 59.34

800

1. Isabella Shertzer, McCaskey, 2:14.86*

2. Lucie De Syon, McCaskey, 2:18.86

3. Milana Breuninger, McCaskey, 2:18.87

4. Kamiah Wright, McCaskey, 2:20.66

5. Lizzie Lowe, Cedar Crest, 2:21.69

1,600

1. Milana Breuninger, McCaskey, 5:08.18*

2. Madison Kimmel, Ephrata, 5:08.35

3. Ella Wolfe, Hempfield, 5:12.07

4. Ali Fink, Elizabethtown, 5:16.85

5. Jordan Dirisio, Elizabethtown, 5:17.81

3,200

1. Ella Wolfe, Hempfield, 10:50.19*

2. Milana Breuninger, McCaskey, 11:23.89

3. Gabrielle Thiry, McCaskey, 11:26.64

4. Kathryn Fernald, Donegal, 11:29.22

5. Madison Kimmel, Ephrata, 11:31.22

100 hurdles

1. Brooke Denlinger, Conestoga Valley, 15.58*

2. Jacey Hentz, Elco, 15.59

3. Abbie Reed, Manheim Central, 15.91

4. Linda Hussein, McCaskey, 15.92

5. Lydia Shuke, Ephrata, 15.94

300 hurdles

1. Brooke Denlinger, Conestoga Valley, 46.31*

2. Katie Becker, Warwick, 46.43

2. Liz Voegele, Manheim Central, 46.43

4. Abbie Reed, Manheim Central, 46.49

5. Makenna Enck, Manheim Central, 49.29

5. Megan Hechler, Garden Spot, 49.29

400 relay

1. McCaskey, 47.69*

2. Solanco, 48.81

3. Conestoga Valley, 49.52

4. Warwick, 50.28

5. Garden Spot, 50.45

1,600 relay

1. McCaskey, 3:51.41*

2. Cedar Crest, 4:01.95

3. Warwick, 4:05.03

4. Ephrata, 4:08.38

5. Conestoga Valley, 4:10.13

3,200 relay

1. McCaskey, 9:26.59*

2. Cedar Crest, 9:37.58

3. Manheim Township, 9:44.52

4. Manheim Central, 9:51.38

5. Warwick, 9:53.83

Shot put

1. Ella Lucas, Warwick, 39-5.5

2. Laci Nelson, Manheim Central, 38-9.75*

3. Sophia Rivera, Ephrata, 37-11.5

4. Liliana Harrison, Lebanon, 37-8

5. Maggie Swarr, Lampeter-Strasburg, 36-9.25

Discus

1. Ella Lucas, Warwick, 156-0*

2. Allison Mateyak, Warwick, 127-10

3. Samantha Nelson, Elco, 121-9

4. Amyrah Kellam, McCaskey, 120-0

5. Margaret Bila, Lancaster Catholic, 112-2

Javelin

1. Eliana Schneider, Cedar Crest, 145-10*

2. Maggie Swarr, Lampeter-Strasburg, 130-2

3. Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 129-10

4. Samantha Nelson, Elco, 126-3

5. Amyrah Kellam, McCaskey, 122-10

Long jump

1. Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 18-2.5

2. Anika Krasnai, Manheim Township, 18-2.25*

3. Mileyska Calderon, Lebanon, 18-1

4. Olianna Oravitz, Solanco, 17-7

5. Jacey Hentz, Elco, 17-6

Triple jump

1. Zariyah Whigham, Lebanon, 36-11.5*

2. Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 36-5.5

3. Felicia Morris, Elizabethtown, 36-3.25

4. Makenna Haas, Elco, 36-1

5. Olianna Oravitz, Solanco, 35-8.5

High jump

1. Katie Becker, Warwick, 5-6

2. Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 5-4*

3. Brianna Lee, Penn Manor, 5-3

4. Teresa Moore, Lancaster Catholic, 5-2

4. Ashley Rich, Northern Lebanon, 5-2

4. Eliana Schneider, Cedar Crest, 5-2

Pole vault

1. Katie Urbine, Solanco, 12-3

2. Carissa Bender, Elco, 12-0*

3. Anna Rank, Elizabethtown, 12-0

4. Hailee Kreiser, Cedar Crest, 11-4

5. Jacey Hentz, Elco, 11-0

*L-L League champion